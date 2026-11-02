Government of Canada seeking planning and advisory services for ZEB transition

The program seeks analysis, modeling and deployment strategies to advance the technology in the country.
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Nov. 2, 2026
2 min read
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A red, white and yellow TTC &lsquo;ElectricBus&rsquo; on route 79A drives past apartment buildings and a willow tree.

The government of Canada is seeking ZEB planning assistance to speed up and streamline the deployment process.

The government of Canada notes that comprehensive planning and implementation of zero-emission bus (ZEB) deployment are essential elements to encouraging the expansion and adoption of clean technology in the country, further noting that investing in zero-emission transit will ensure clean and inclusive communities are being stood up.

To help achieve this, Canada Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson launched a call for applications, under the Zero Emission Transit Fund, for one or more not-for-profit organizations and academic institutions to provide planning and advisory services to municipalities and transit agencies across Canada as they look to deploy zero- emission transit. Up to C$15 million (US$10.7 million) is available through this launch to support these services. Applications are being accepted through Jan. 14, 2027.

“Investing in green and sustainable transit systems is a key step in reducing emissions in Canada. Through this call to application, we are helping communities create a roadmap to greener transit,” Robertson said.

The successful applicants will work with municipalities and transit agencies across Canada to help them transition to ZEBs and related infrastructure. The organization(s) will also provide opportunities for municipalities and transit agencies to seek planning and advisory support for their ZEB projects.

Planning and advisory services include:

  • Detailed assessments and analysis
  • Modelling
  • Deployment strategies
  • Performance measurement
  • Knowledge-sharing
  • Capacity building activities

The government of Canada notes this work can help transit operators understand the technical and operational requirements of ZEBs and prepare for future fleet and infrastructure investments. The government of Canada says it will open a new capital intake under the Zero Emission Transit Fund in the coming months.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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