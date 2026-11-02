Government of Canada seeking planning and advisory services for ZEB transition

The government of Canada notes that comprehensive planning and implementation of zero-emission bus (ZEB) deployment are essential elements to encouraging the expansion and adoption of clean technology in the country, further noting that investing in zero-emission transit will ensure clean and inclusive communities are being stood up.

To help achieve this, Canada Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson launched a call for applications, under the Zero Emission Transit Fund, for one or more not-for-profit organizations and academic institutions to provide planning and advisory services to municipalities and transit agencies across Canada as they look to deploy zero- emission transit. Up to C$15 million (US$10.7 million) is available through this launch to support these services. Applications are being accepted through Jan. 14, 2027.

“Investing in green and sustainable transit systems is a key step in reducing emissions in Canada. Through this call to application, we are helping communities create a roadmap to greener transit,” Robertson said.

The successful applicants will work with municipalities and transit agencies across Canada to help them transition to ZEBs and related infrastructure. The organization(s) will also provide opportunities for municipalities and transit agencies to seek planning and advisory support for their ZEB projects.

Planning and advisory services include:

Detailed assessments and analysis

Modelling

Deployment strategies

Performance measurement

Knowledge-sharing

Capacity building activities

The government of Canada notes this work can help transit operators understand the technical and operational requirements of ZEBs and prepare for future fleet and infrastructure investments. The government of Canada says it will open a new capital intake under the Zero Emission Transit Fund in the coming months.