Forest River to launch new financial services subsidiary

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) has formed Forest River Financial Services, a new corporate subsidiary that aims to provide its network of dealers with expanded tools and support. The move also seeks to improve the customer experience from the first purchase forward, according to Forest River.

The new subsidiary is set to launch two distinct programs developed through partnerships with Octane Lending, Inc. and Aven. Forest River notes that the first to access the programs will be Forest River RV dealers in the U.S., with initial program offerings, participation requirements, rollout plans and enrollment unveiled at Forest River Expo 2026.

“Forest River Financial Services represents a logical and strategic next phase for our company, and we couldn’t be more excited about our new partners,” said Forest River President and CEO Doug Gaeddert. “We’ve been searching to find the right fit, and believe that in Octane and Aven, we’ve found them. They both offer great products, but more importantly, they are great people—industry leaders—and they fit well with our culture.”

The company says that future phases are expected to include Canada and additional Forest River business units, including marine, bus and van, cargo trailers and commercial trucks. Timing and program details for future phases have not yet been announced.

Forest River notes that the new Financial Services subsidiary is designed to complement dealers’ existing finance and insurance operations and lender relationships. The company says that dealers will remain central to the customer transaction, while the new programs will provide additional ways to generate demand, present opportunities for financially healthier transactions, serve qualified buyers and maintain stronger customer relationships after the sale.

“We have listened to our dealers, and understand the margin pressure they’re facing every day,” Gaeddert said. “These new programs will create real value for dealerships of every size and based on the strength of the offerings and our strong dealer partnerships we anticipate high participation across our dealer network – with additional opportunities in the works.

Forest River Finance is designed to provide participating Forest River dealers with an additional retail lending option designed to make the purchase process faster, easier and more profitable. Octane’s digital platform aims to help streamline applications and credit decisions, working to enable dealers to serve a broader range of qualified buyers and move eligible transactions forward more efficiently. Roadrunner Financial, LLC, Octane’s in-house lender, will underwrite the program under the Forest River Finance powered by Octane brand while Octane’s in-house account servicer, Roadrunner Account Services, LLC, will provide end-to-end servicing of those accounts.

The program is designed to provide: