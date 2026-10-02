Houston Metro Board approves FY27 budget and business plan

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) Board of Directors has approved and adopted the agency’s fiscal year (FY) 2027 business plan and budget, approving a plan that continues existing service while, according to the agency, strengthening Houston Metro’s long-term financial position.

The agency notes that the adopted budget comes after public discussion, financial review and collaboration with passengers, employees, community stakeholders and regional partners. Throughout the process, the agency notes that board members and staff evaluated priorities, considered feedback and examined multiple approaches to balance the needs of riders with responsible management of public resources.

“This board worked hard on this budget, and I’m proud of where we landed,” said Houston Metro Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. “I want to thank [Houston] Mayor John Whitmire for his leadership in encouraging greater collaboration across our city, county and region. We took that direction seriously, listening to our riders, partners, stakeholders and regional leaders throughout this process. This budget keeps our focus where it belongs: providing safe, clean, reliable and accessible service, taking care of the buses, trains and facilities our customers depend on and continuing to improve our existing system. We will also continue to right-size and update service based on ridership and customer needs so that our resources are aligned with how people are actually using the system.”

The agency notes that the adopted budget uses an updated sales tax forecast that better reflects current economic conditions and projects an additional $29.2 million in sales tax revenue, 2.6% above the original estimate. Houston Metro says it also updated its budgeting approach to account for both sales tax and operating grant revenue when determining available funding.

Together, the agency says these changes allow it to maintain existing service levels without previously considered service cuts. The adopted budget also avoids restructuring debt or using reserve funds in FY27.

“Developing a responsible budget means looking carefully at every option and making sure our resources are aligned with the services our customers depend on most,” said Houston Metro Interim President and CEO Tom Jasien. “This budget maintains that service while meeting our financial obligations and protecting [Houston Metro’s] ability to serve this region for years to come.”