PA: CamTran invites public to share memories as it marks 50th anniversary

The Cambria County Transit Authority is looking back at its past to mark 50 years of service.

It’s part of a commemoration that includes the launch of a new – yet nostalgic – logo for the season ahead and a “50 Stories for 50 Years” campaign.

“For 50 years, CamTran has been about much more than transportation. It has been about connecting people to the things they need to live their lives, from jobs and health care to education, family and community,” said Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll.

“This anniversary is an opportunity to recognize the employees, riders and community partners who have shaped CamTran over five decades, while also looking ahead to the next chapter of public transportation in Cambria County.”

Expect to see images, memories and stories shared by riders, residents and former workers, CamTran officials said.

The public, including current and former riders, staff, community leaders and business leaders, can send in their submissions and stories to forms.office.com/r/S7jK4GmnTv.

Some will be chosen for publication this fall on CamTran’s website and social media, said John Conroy, CamTran director of marketing and communications.

The online questionnaire asks members of the public to share memories about their first bus rides and how public transportation has impacted their lives, among other questions.

CamTran was incorporated July 20, 1976, following the transition from the privately operated Johnstown Traction Co., and officially began operations on Dec. 1, 1976. Today, the authority’s 72-vehicle fleet runs 21 fixed routes across 688 square miles.

CamTran’s “50 Stories” will be shared during the lead-up to the Dec. 1 milestone, officials said.

‘Excited about where we are going’

The anniversary date’s approach follows a busy year that saw CamTran transition into overseeing the Medical Assistance Transportation Program, launch the app-focused CamTran PAY fare service, and reopen the Johnstown Inclined Plane on Sept. 10 after a six-year closure.

“CamTran has continued to evolve throughout its history to meet the changing transportation needs of our community,” Lucey-Noll said. “As we celebrate where we have been, we are equally excited about where we are going and the opportunities ahead to continue serving Cambria County.”

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