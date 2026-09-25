IL: Public input sought for transportation plan

The Chisholm Trail Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking community input to help shape the future of transportation in the Enid metropolitan area.

Residents, business owners, commuters and community organizations are invited to attend a public meeting to review and provide input on the draft CTMPO 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

The public meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at the in city commission chambers in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott.

The draft 2050 MTP is a long-range plan that will help guide transportation decisions and investments through 2050. It addresses needs and opportunities related to streets, bridges, traffic safety, public transit, freight and rail, sidewalks, bicycle facilities and other ways people and goods move throughout the area.

The meeting is come and go. Community members will be able to review information, visit with the project team, ask questions and submit comments before the plan is finalized. Community feedback will help CTMPO develop a plan that supports safety, mobility, economic opportunity and the long-term care of the transportation system.

The CTMPO 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan is being developed in coordination with the city of Enid, town of North Enid, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Federal Transitn Administration and other local and regional transportation partners.

To review the draft 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and access meeting information, go to Enid.org/ctmpo.

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