Government of Canada, PacifiCan make investments in transit for remote, rural and growing communities

New investments in transit services are being made in remote, rural and growing communities across Canada, investing in the infrastructure and public spaces that help people connect.

Government of Canada invests in rural transit projects in British Columbia

Rural and remote communities in British Columbia, including the village of Pemberton, are set to receive a boost for transit projects following an investment of more than C$10.6 million (US$7.5 million) from the federal government.

“Whether you live in a large city or a rural community, you should be able to count on reliable transportation to get where you need to go,” said Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country Patrick Weiler. “In Pemberton, this investment will help strengthen local and regional transit and better connect people to work, school, health care and essential services. The government of Canada is investing more than C$10.6 million across British Columbia to support a wide range of projects that reflect the unique transportation needs of rural and Indigenous communities.”

Funding will support the creation of an accessible multi-modal transit hub to expand regional transit services and integrate with BC Transit service in Pemberton. The project will include the construction and installation of:

A transit station

Bus shelters

Sidewalks

Crosswalks

Lights

Bike racks

Funding will also support the necessary earthworks, roadworks and landscaping. Other amenities will include secure parking, shaded shelters, washrooms, bike storage and future electric vehicle charging capabilities.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding and to move forward with the next phase of the multi-modal transportation hub,” said Pemberton Mayor Mike Richman. “This investment will enhance how people move throughout the Pemberton Valley by making transit more accessible, supporting active transportation and creating a welcoming space for residents and visitors. These improvements will strengthen connections throughout the region and contribute to a more accessible, sustainable and resilient transportation network for years to come. We are grateful to our funding partners for helping bring this vision to life.”

The hub is also being designed to serve communities surrounding Pemberton, such as Líl̓wat Nation, Southern Stl’atl’imx communities, Whistler and Squamish, working to improve mobility, reduce isolation and improve access to healthcare, education and employment for regional residents.

The government of Canada says this investment will fund vehicle purchases and transit planning projects for 12 additional communities across the province to expand on-demand and fixed route service. For several recipients, such as the Bridge River Indian Band and Nisga’a Lisims Government, funding will also construct supporting infrastructure like maintenance garages, bus shelters and charging stations.

PacifiCan advances investments in accessing passenger rail connecting Victoria West and Langford

PacifiCan has announced an investment of C$500,000 (US$356,000) through the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) - Local Impact Stream for the Island Corridor Foundation to conduct feasibility and technical studies on potentially restoring rail service between Victoria West and Langford.

The Island Corridor Foundation is working with the Reconciliation Corridor Initiative, an Indigenous-led initiative led by the Lekwungen Nations (the Songhees Nation and Esquimalt Nation [Kosapsum]) in partnership with local governments to explore the future of the Victoria-Langford section of the Island Rail Corridor. This PacifiCan investment is set to support a feasibility study, including corridor planning, land use analysis and engagement with communities and partners. The project will help identify potential economic opportunities for the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations and inform future decisions about passenger rail service in the Capital Regional District.

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building reliable, resilient infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations. Through PacifiCan, we are investing in the places British Columbians rely on every day—generating lasting economic benefits, supporting local jobs and building vibrant, connected communities across the province," said Canada Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson.

According to British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Transit Mike Farnworth, the province committed C$18 million (US$12.8 million) to support planning and engagement with Indigenous communities and regional districts, including C$300,000 (US$213,490) toward the project.

“PacifiCan's investment today complements that contribution and helps us move forward to determine the best use for the corridor that meets the needs and priorities of this growing region,” Farnworth said.