City of Albuquerque's Uptown Connect TOD project receives more than $30 million in state funding

Uptown Connect, the city of Albuquerque, N.M.'s transit-oriented development (TOD) project in the Uptown area, has secured two new funding sources that total more than $30 million, including $23.8 million in private activity bonds from the New Mexico State Board of Finance and $7.4 million in loans from the Housing New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority Board.

“Our team is passionate about this project and the connectivity to housing, jobs and transit it will bring to the Uptown area,” said ABQ RIDE Deputy Director Bobby Sisneros. “Thank you to these funders for driving this project forward."

The 176-unit mixed-rate rental project is led by ABQ RIDE, in partnership with a private developer, Palindrome, and co-developer Family Housing Development Corporation and the city of Albuquerque’s Department of Health, Housing and Homelessness.

“Health, Housing and Homelessness was thrilled to hear of the financing approval, and the fact that this project will be moving forward,” said Health, Housing and Homelessness Deputy Director of Housing and Community Development Jordan Barela. “Uptown Connect is a unique project, providing a mixture of public transit access and affordable housing in an area of the city that will provide significant job and economic opportunities to its residents. We hope this project becomes an example of how transit-oriented developments can work in the city of Albuquerque.”

When the project is completed in fall 2028, Uptown Connect will give residents convenient access to free city-wide bus service and access to more than 130,000 jobs within 45-minutes of walking and transit travel time.

The transit plaza on the property will include:

Integrated bus docks.

Bike racks available throughout the development and available to transit riders.

Digital screens with real-time bus information.

Access to other mobility options like scooters, bicycles and ride shares.

More information on the project can be found on the city's website.