LIT concludes annual Leadership Summit, marks 10 year anniversary

From Sept. 10-13, LIT hosted its annual Leadership Summit in Columbus, Ohio, bringing together public and private sector transit professionals from across the country to celebrate the organization's 10-year anniversary. This year's theme, celebrating 10 years of excellence, leadership and impact, highlighted the organization's impact and recognized the people, agency and partners that have supported LIT's mission. This year's summit was hosted by the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA).

According to the organization, LIT is one of the fastest-growing organizations in the transit industry that's dedicated to workforce development. The 2026 summit reflected this growth, securing a record number of sponsors, graduating the largest cohort from the LIT Leadership Academy and honoring long-standing partners through the Legacy Awards program.

"Ten years ago, LIT started as an idea that our industry needed a place where transit professionals could grow, lead and lift each other up. This week in Columbus showed how far that idea has come," said LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal. "Ten years of impact is measured in the careers we have helped launch, the leaders we have helped build, and the small businesses we have helped grow. None of this happens without COTA, our sponsors, our board, and the volunteers who gave their time all week. To everyone who helped build these first ten years: thank you. The next 10 start now."

Summit highlights

The first day focused on networking and connection with a COTA technical tour, a golf tournament and a luncheon for small business CEOs. The afternoon held intensive sessions, and the day ended with an opening reception with a transit-themed Family Feud game.

Friday featured a second COTA tour, highlighting the West Broad Bus Rapid Transit Corridor that is part of the LinkUS voter-approved initiative. LIT also hosted its third annaul Café Con LIT, Live from the Summit, which was also streamed for free to those who couldn't make the summit in person. During the annual membership meeting, the LIT board recognized the 2026 member award winners, including:

Transit Agency of the Year: Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA)

Member of the Year: Aida Berry, WSP

Ambassador of the Year: Stephanie Daniels, Valley Metro

Small Business Member of the Year: ABRAC, LLC

“Saturday was the heart of it all. We celebrated 55 LIT Leadership Academy graduates, heard their ideas firsthand, and honored the corporate and association partners who have been part of our story for a decade," Villarreal said.

After a day including an opening plenary, LIT Leadership Academy presentations and a leadership luncheon, the day ended with the LIT Legacy Gala and Awards Night. During the reception, LIT graduated its 55 Leadership Academy participants and recognized several organizations with Legacy and Partner Awards.

2026 Legacy Award winners

MV Transportation (LIT's first corporate member)

ABRAC, LLC

Hitachi

Gillig

HDR Engineering

HNTB

Bradley Consulting and Training

Keolis America

New Flyer of America

Olivier Inc.

Terravanta

The Solis Group

Transdev North America

TransitGUARD Inc.

TSI (Transportation Solutions and Innovations)

WeDriveU

2026 Partner Award Winners

California Transit Association

Texas Transit Association

BuildIT

COMTO National

WTS International

American Public Transportation Association

Where to next

During the Leadership Luncheon, LIT officially announced the 2027 Leadership Summit will take place in the Bay Area, Calif., with COTA passing the host baton to one of next year's hosts—the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). During the baton passing, MTC noted 10 transit agencies are part of the host committee, marking a record number of host transit agencied for LIT's Leadership Summit.