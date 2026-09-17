Amtrak, CN sign eight-year operating agreement, ending decade-long STB dispute

The agreement covers Amtrak service on CN's Illinois Central and Grand Trunk Western lines, including a revised performance payment system and new grade crossing safety technology.
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Sept. 17, 2026
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Amtrak and CN's new eight-year operating agreement establishes a revised performance payment system tied to FRA on-time standards and clears the way for Onboard Shunt Enhancer technology at grade crossings on CN's network.

Amtrak and U.S. rail subsidiaries Illinois Central Railroad Company and Grand Trunk Western Railroad Company (CN) have reached agreements that the pair says strengthens their partnership and supports safe, reliable passenger and freight service on CN’s U.S. rail network.

The parties have signed a new eight-year operating agreement governing Amtrak service on CN-owned rail lines. The agreement resolves a more than decade-long proceeding before the Surface Transportation Board (STB) concerning the terms, conditions and operational performance for Amtrak services such as the city of New Orleans, Illini/Saluki and Wolverine—lines where Amtrak was experiencing reduced on-time performance because of conflicts.

The operating agreement, which came after the pair opted to further extend negotiations in search of a settlement, establishes an updated framework for CN and Amtrak to work together, including a revised performance payment system more closely aligned with the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) on-time performance standard, regular reviews of Amtrak’s schedules and processes to address operational issues and resolve disputes.

“These agreements give Amtrak and CN a strong foundation to move forward together and deliver efficient, reliable passenger rail service,” said Amtrak Interim President Byl Hermann. “Together, we are improving performance for our passengers while investing in technology that enhances safety in the communities we serve. With steady encouragement from the STB and grant approval from FRA, we are able to bring this train into the station.”

In addition, the pair says it will work together on a process for Amtrak to equip its trains operating on CN’s network with Onboard Shunt Enhancers (OSEs), a technology that improves how trains are detected as they approach rail grade crossings. OSEs help ensure crossing warning systems, including gates, flashing lights and bells, activate when they should.

Installation of OSEs is supported through FRA funding and builds on more than a decade of research and testing led by CN, Amtrak and the FRA.

“CN is pleased to have reached agreements that allow us to move forward with a clear framework for safely and efficiently sharing our network. Together with the deployment of OSE technology, these agreements will support safer grade crossings and reliable passenger and freight service,” said CN COO and Executive Vice President Patrick Whitehead.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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