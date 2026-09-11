FTA awards $233 million in new ASAP funding for station upgrades across five states

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is issuing $233 million in investments through the All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) to upgrade transit stations across the country and ensure they are equipped to meet the needs ofpassengers.

"Modernizing our transit infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Rail," said FTA Acting Deputy Administrator Matthew Cahill. "[The U.S. Department of Transportation] USDOT is ensuring infrastructure projects prioritize safety, efficiency and the well-being of American families."

USDOT is delivering funds for eight projects in five states, including:

$80 million to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to improve convenience for strollers and wheelchairs at trolley stations with new elevators, raised platforms and wayfinding tools.

to improve convenience for strollers and wheelchairs at trolley stations with new elevators, raised platforms and wayfinding tools. $48 million to the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) for platform and passenger crossing upgrades at the Martin State Airport Station and the Metropolitan Grove Station.

for platform and passenger crossing upgrades at the Martin State Airport Station and the Metropolitan Grove Station. $20 million to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) to upgrade seven Green Line light-rail stations.

“This award represents a major milestone for GCRTA and Greater Cleveland. Once this work is complete, every rail station in our system will be ADA accessible,” said GCRTA General Manager and CEO India Birdsong Terry.

The FTA notes that there are hundreds of American transit stations built before 1990 that are known as legacy stations because they’re not wheelchair or stroller friendly.

ASAP, born out of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, works to ensure there are public transit options for the riders who rely on rail systems can get to work, school and the doctor’s office.

GCRTA awarded $20 million in grant funding for upgrades

The FTA-awarded $20 million in grant funds to the GCRTA will be used to rehabilitate seven of its 11 stations along the Green Line to make the entire Green Line accessible for people with disabilities. Station upgrades will include replacing the 40-year-old platforms with new concrete platforms with tactile warning panels, installing redesigned ramps, replacing sidewalks, elevating a platform section to access trains and improving parking stalls with curb ramps to access the stations.

“Greater Cleveland is currently dealing with crumbling platforms and deteriorated sidewalks limiting access for individuals with disabilities. I’m proud to have secured this investment to repair seven stations across the city, increase access to the downtown area from the eastern suburbs and provide reliable transportation for workers and visitors. This will strengthen the city’s economy and drive long-term regional prosperity,” said Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio).

In addition to ADA compliance, each station’s reconstruction is set to result in platform compatibility with GCRTA’s new railcar fleet, a $435 million project, while increasing safety and security at the stations.

“I’m proud to announce more federal funding is coming to Northeast Ohio thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This is a big win for our community: $20 million for our transit system that thousands of Ohioans rely on. I was proud to advocate for this funding because this federal grant will help make GCRTA platforms more accessible, allowing more passengers and their families use the Rapid to get where they need to go. It’s another example of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivering for Northeast Ohio,” said Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH-11).

This station reconstruction project is also supported by additional local match of $5 million in addition to the ASAP funding.