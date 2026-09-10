CA: Measure S tax kicks off campaign. How they responded to critics

Even the most tax averse segments of Fresno County should support Measure S, supporters said at the official campaign kickoff on Wednesday.

At a swampy Vinland Park in central Fresno, several advocates used catchy slogans and reasons to support the countywide half-cent sales tax for transportation projects.

“Clovis is not tax averse. We are tax aware. We know what we’re going to vote for, and we do it,” Clovis Mayor Vong Mouanoutouasaid.

Fresno County voters will decide on Measure S on Nov. 3. Earlier this month, a judge settled the issue of when the item will be on the ballot.

Pastor DJ Criner of St. Rest Baptist Church told the audience of supporters and media that he supports Measure S because he wants a community “where your ZIP code does not determine the quality of your doggone street.”

Dyer pushes back on criticism

Fresno County Supervisor Garry Bredefeld, one of Measure S’s toughest critics, said in a previous comment that the tax would get “people out of their cars and riding buses, bicycles and scooters to work-instead of fixing the deteriorating roads our residents have demanded be repaired for decades.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said that is not so.

“For those people who choose to ride a bike, we want to provide a safe way for them to do so, providing protected and continuous bike lanes,” Dyer said, saying too many people are killed on bicycles.

Dyer said Measure S would allow for more frequent stops on high-demand routes. Without the tax, weeknight and weekend service would be cut.

“We owe it to them (riders) to provide a convenient, reliable, timely, and affordable service, no matter where their destination takes them,” Dyer said.

The Measure S spending plan calls for 25% spent for public transit and 4% for “innovation.” Dyer said that would allow for zero fare for all students and veterans. Currently, students in certain school and college districts do not pay a fare — covered by the district.

Dyer added that the city “can’t afford to go backwards,” if Measure S fails.

Campaign says funds are local

Veronica Garibay, one of the principals of the campaign, said most of the $1.35 million raised (through June 30) is local.

A prominent social activist gave the Yes on Measure S campaign $20,000, campaign documents show.

The contribution came from Kat Taylor of Redwood City, the principal of the Office of Kat Taylor and self-described “partner” of Tom Steyer — the billionaire who ran for governor in June but failed to advance beyond the primary.

“We support anybody who wants to support Measure S to support better transportation in our community,” Garibay said.

The campaign also reported another $12,000 from its chief financial backer, the Central Valley Community Foundation. Through June 30, CVCF contributed $810,000. The next report is due Sept. 24.

Opposition forming

No group has formally established a No on Measure S campaign.

Brooke Ashjian, a former Fresno Unified trustee and local businessman, told The Bee that is about to change.

Ashjian cites opposing Measure E twice — the tax proposal for Fresno State that voters defeated — and supporting Measure A, a 2024 voter-approved bond for Clovis Unified. Valley Watchdogs is Ashjian’s campaign group. As of its June 30 filing with Fresno County, it has $12,595 in the bank.

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