MI: Student-led project earns Saginaw transit agency state recognition again

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services has won a 2026 Michigan Transit Impact Award for Outstanding Communications Project, marking the second consecutive year the organization has earned state recognition.

Last month in Thompsonville, the Michigan Public Transit Association presented the award during the 2026 Michigan Public Transportation Conference for STARS’ Route Branding Initiative, which transformed how the transit system communicates with riders through route-specific colors, icons, redesigned maps and digital communications.

The project was led by Jaxen Pashak, a student intern who graduated from Bay City Western High School in December 2025, working alongside Jamie Forbes, STARS director of external affairs.

Each route identity drew inspiration from local history and neighborhoods. Route 3, which runs through Saginaw’s Old Town district, features the city’s historic Beans bunny icon and rainbow colors reflecting the Shine Bright Murals painted on former grain silos in Old Town. Route 4, serving East Side neighborhoods and parts of Buena Vista Township, uses navy and the mascot of the now-defunct Buena Vista High School.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor for STARS, but it is especially meaningful because it highlights the initiative, creativity, and dedication Jaxen brought to this project,” Amy Bidwell, STARS executive director, said in a statement. “Jaxen saw an opportunity to make our system easier to understand, more welcoming, and more connected to the communities we serve, and he turned that vision into something tangible that will benefit our riders for years to come.”

Pashak developed the communications system using in-house capabilities and publicly accessible mapping tools rather than outside consultants or proprietary software. The initiative included embedded interactive route maps, redesigned rider information and consistent branding standards.

“Using in-house talent, publicly accessible mapping tools, and creative problem-solving rather than expensive consultants or proprietary software, Jaxen developed a communications system that rivals those of a much larger transit agency,” Robin Heise Kukulski, chair of the STARS Transit Advisory Committee, said in a statement.

Kukulski nominated Pashak for the award.

The new branding will be incorporated into bus shelters funded through $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and $200,000 from a state grant.

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