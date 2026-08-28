People on the move: HDR, SilverRide, Bentley Systems

HDR, SilverRide and Bentley Systems have announced additions and changes to their respective leadership teams.

HDR names next president and COO

HDR has named Erin Hunt as the company's next president and COO, who will be assuming the position from Neil Graff, who is retiring at the end of the year.

HDR says Hunt will oversee daily global operations of the employee-owned architecture, engineering and construction frim.

“Erin's leadership has made an incredible impact in every position she's stepped into, and her deep understanding of our business, commitment to our people and proven ability to deliver results make her the ideal choice to serve as president and COO,” said HDR Chairman and CEO John Henderson.

After earning an environmental engineering degree at the University of Florida, Hunt joined HDR and has held various leadership positions at the firm, from project manager to operations manager for Florida, Alabama and Mississippi. She most recently served as president of the company’s water practice, overseeing its 2,300 professionals while continuing to serve on HDR’s board of directors.

HDR notes that Hunt’s teams have grown market sectors in the Midwest and enhanced water supply for southwest Florida.

“Together, we expanded our influence in the water industry and, most importantly, made a meaningful difference in the communities we serve,” Hunt said. “I am honored to continue serving our employee-owners as COO and excited to join our more than 15,000 employees in building the future together.”

Hunt will transition to her new role in January 2027, after Graff steps down after 35 years with HDR. He served with the company as a regional operations director before overseeing U.S. operations and then North American operations before becoming president and COO in 2024.

SilverRide names new Chief Product and Technology Officer

SilverRide has announced the appointment of Sooketoo Bhuta as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Reporting to CEO Jeff Maltz, Bhuta will lead the SilverRide’s product, technology, data and innovation strategy, and own the multi-year roadmap for the platform that powers SilverRide’s assisted transportation network.

SilverRide notes the appointment is a deliberate investment in technology. As assisted transportation moves from a niche service to essential mobility infrastructure, SilverRide says it’s building the platform, data systems, and automation that let it scale efficiently while improving reliability for the PACE, paratransit and healthcare partners it serves. SAilverRide says that the appointment of Bhuta aims to accelerate that work: strengthening its data infrastructure and reporting, advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and automation across platform support, billing, the customer experience and deepening integrations across the healthcare and transportation ecosystems. SilverRide also says he will evaluate growth opportunities in adjacent services that support aging in place, healthcare access, and community mobility.

“Sooketoo brings a rare combination of product vision and operating discipline,” Maltz said. “He has spent his career turning technology into commercial results. Hiring a CPTO of his caliber is a deliberate investment in the platform, data and AI that will define the next era of assisted transportation and support services, and in the operational reliability our PACE and transit partners count on every day.”

Bhuta brings more than 15 years of product and technology leadership across mobility, healthcare, enterprise technology and financial services. He most recently served as head of product at Joule Labs, where he led the scaling of autonomous vehicle fleet operations.

Earlier, at Konica Minolta, he built and led the video solutions product organization, a portfolio of cloud AI, analytics and automation offerings carried with full profit-and-loss responsibility, after incubating more than 100 concepts and launching over 10 new product lines across healthcare, enterprise IT and industrial markets at the company’s Americas Innovation Center. He began his career at Accenture and holds a B.S. in Engineering and Economics from the California Institute of Technology.

“SilverRide sits at the intersection of advanced technology and human dignity, and that is what drew me to this role,” Bhuta said. “The company has made a real commitment to its platform. My focus is to scale it with data, AI and automation so every ride is more reliable and every partnership more valuable, while opening new ways to help older adults and people with disabilities live with greater independence.”

Bentley Systems makes internal promotion for new chief revenue officer

Bentley Systems has announced that Andy Rahden, previously senior vice president of Solution Engineering and Services, has been promoted to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Rahden succeeds Brock Ballard.

Since joining Bentley in 2023, the company says Rahden has led its global “success force” consisting of application engineers, solution architects, consultants and technical account managers. Under his leadership, this team has worked closely with major accounts to integrate new technologies into their workflows.

“As the digital quartermaster of infrastructure engineering, Bentley has a long history of helping firms navigate technology shifts. Leading the adoption of AI in infrastructure requires deep account intimacy and a fast feedback loop with our product teams. Andy’s technical sales pedigree and entrepreneurial mindset make him uniquely equipped to sustain our momentum and drive our next wave of growth from AI. Given our confidence in our full-year outlook, this is the right time for this transition. I want to thank Brock for his leadership and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Bentley CEO Nicholas Cumins.

Before joining Bentley, Rahden served as CEO of educational technology company Shmoop. His previous leadership roles include founding Pluralsight’s Creative, Design and Engineering group, where he helped scale revenue fourfold ahead of the company’s 2018 IPO and leading global technical sales teams at Autodesk during a phase of significant revenue growth. Earlier in his career, Rahden gained hands-on industry experience in water infrastructure design with Baker Hughes and in sales management for a distributor of SolidWorks. He holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Utah.