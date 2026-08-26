PA: Public weighs in on proposed changes to Pittsburgh Regional Transit routes

To Nick Giannoukakis, the Groveton public housing complex in Kennedy is the type of area Pittsburgh Regional Transit should strive to serve.

Instead, the agency is taking Route 20 away from the group of about 100 low-income families that rely on bus service for groceries and other needs as well as about two-thirds of the township in an area known as Upper Kennedy.

Giannoukakis testified Tuesday at the morning session of PRT’s public hearing on the realignment of its bus routes at the Heinz 57 Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. In an interview after his testimony, Giannoukakis said Groveton residents would have a 5-mile walk to the nearest grocery store at McKees Rocks Plaza if the change goes through. The neighborhood would be left with “no service whatsoever.”

“Groveton is going to take a big hit,” he said.

He told staff and board members at the hearing he is frustrated because residents have suggested a series of options such as morning and evening service or extending some routes to Upper Kennedy but the agency hasn’t listened so far.

“It can be done,” he said.

Giannoukakis was among 10 speakers at the morning session. Another session is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. and registration is not required.

Barbara Glover of Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood said she is concerned that Route 83 will no longer serve the shopping area on Centre Avenue. Riders will have to transfer to buy groceries or go to the pharmacy, she said.

“It’s not going to be good,” she said. “None of this is sitting well with me.”

Kristen Greene of the South Hills questioned why the agency is proposing route changes when it still is facing a funding shortage. The state Legislature has failed to increase the state subsidy for public transit two years in a row and PRT could face serious service cutbacks and layoffs if that doesn’t change by the end of the state fiscal year next June 30.

“Please figure out the funding first,” she said.

On the other hand, Ken Eshenbaugh of Pittsburgh’s South Side, praised the agency for concentrating on improving service on its busiest routes. The initial proposal two years ago called for expanding service to new areas.

“Long-term, this is going to insure PRT will have a more dedicated ridership,” he said.

At least one speaker left the hearing happy. James DiMunno complained about PRT’s plan to run a new N72 route between Monroeville and Penn Hills through the narrow, quiet streets of the Crescent Hills neighborhood of Penn Hills. Officials told him plans have changed and the bus will stay on Frankstown and Saltsburg roads.

Overall, the plan would eliminate 20 routes; add 14 routes; make major changes to 56 and minor changes to six routes; and make no changes to 13 routes. The overall number of routes would drop from 95 to 89.

The goal is to increase access to job centers and grow ridership on core routes, officials have said. The plan also would create direct links between local communities to eliminate transfers through Downtown Pittsburgh, add routes from the North and South Hills communities directly to Oakland and expand service to Pittsburgh International Airport.

A second hearing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the seventh floor of Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Ave., in Downtown.

The public also can submit comments online through Sept. 30 at www.buslinerefresh.com; by email at [email protected]; by phone to a recorded line at 412- 566-5525; or regular mail at Pittsburgh Regional Transit, Attn: Planning and Service Development, Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Ave. Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

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