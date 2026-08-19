PA: Pa. invests nearly $54M in 50 transportation projects to improve safety

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday that 50 highway, bridge, aviation, port, bike, and pedestrian projects in 27 counties across Pennsylvania have been selected for $54 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF).

Together, these new investments will improve safety, strengthen local economies, and enhance mobility across the Commonwealth, connecting communities and people to opportunity.

Since taking office, the Shapiro administration has delivered $197 million to local communities through the MTF, providing financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to strengthen communities, enhance pedestrian safety, and revitalize transit.

"When we invest in safer roads, bridges, ports, and transit, we're creating jobs, strengthening local economies, and making it easier for people to get where they need to go — whether that's to work, school, or a small business on Main Street," said Shapiro. "These projects connect communities across the Commonwealth and keep Pennsylvania moving forward safely and efficiently, no matter how they get around."

Reflecting PennDOT's commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.

"Whether we're making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, we're investing in projects that make people's lives better," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.

Luzerne County projects

Sen. Marty Flynn, D- Scranton, and Rep. Jim Haddock, D- Pittston Township, also announced funding for Luzerne County projects.

"These investments will help us address aging infrastructure, improve our roads and bridges, and make our communities safer and more accessible for drivers and pedestrians," said Flynn, Democratic chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee. "We have roads, bridges, and infrastructure throughout the district that need attention, and these grants give our local communities the resources to get these projects done."

Flynn and Haddock announced Dupont Borough will receive $569,632 to mill and repave several roadways throughout the borough. West Wyoming Borough will receive $462,543 for street restoration and ADA ramp installation.

"This investment is good news for the safety of residents and motorists along these roads," Haddock said.

Applications for the next round of MTF grants will open on Sept. 14 and are due by Oct. 30. Grant recipients are expected to be announced next year.

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