MI: John Bodis appointed to Thumb Transit Board seat

The Huron County Board of Commissioners appointed John Bodis to the Huron Transit Corporation Board, which oversees Thumb Area Transit operations, during its Aug. 11 meeting.

Bodis, a lifelong Huron County resident, started working with the Bad Axe Police Department in 1977 and eventually retired in 2008 as the chief of police. He also served 12 years on the board before leaving it in 2022.

Bodis was originally appointed to the transit board in 2011 and vacated the position when he retired. Shortly after, a position re-opened and he was appointed to the board for a second time, a position he still holds.

"Anybody that knows me on this board that's worked knows that I'm very hardworking, very anal, put a lot of time into it. I've been on the board, so I know the history of TAT board, which is important," Bodis said. "I'm just dedicated to what I do, almost to the point where it's irritating sometimes."

Bodis said that he did not have any changes he'd like to make to the current transit system, adding that it is the county's only form of public transportation with a ridership of around 220,000 and a total of two million miles a year.

During previous interviews of other applicants for the position, concerns were raised about the use of Thumb Transit buses for school pick-up, specifically that the current buses don't have the proper equipment to pick up children for school.

Bodis said he doesn't share these concerns because the buses on do drop offs on the right side of the road.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Bodis to the position.

© 2026 The Huron Daily Tribune (Huron, Mich.).

Visit www.michigansthumb.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.