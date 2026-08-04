WA: Truth tester: How do claims stack up on Spokane Transit Authority tax renewal advertisements?

Spokane residents will decide on Tuesday whether to renew a 0.2% sales tax to fund the Spokane Transit Authority for the next 20 years.

Advocates on both sides of the issue have spent nearly $250,000 in the campaign, more than two-thirds of which has been spent by those opposing the renewal.

Roughly 75% of STA's revenue comes from a permanent sales tax created decades ago. Voters approved a temporary two-tenths of a cent increase to that tax in 2016. That increase to the tax would expire in 2028. In April, STA put on the ballot a renewal of the tax, which would keep the increase in place for the next 20 years.

Political committee Citizens for Responsible Transit has raised more than $260,000 and had spent $166,000 as of Friday. Spokane businessman and Spokane Business Association founder Larry Stone donated the lion's share of funds raised by the committee. Stone gave $100,000 between personal donations and those of his businesses. Other notable donors include the Dicker Family Trust, Washington Trust Bank and John Estey, former staffer for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Spokane Good Government Alliance director.

The Yes for Buses campaign has raised $89,700 to convince voters to approve the measure. The largest donation of $10,000 came from the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, which was founded by retired Spokane developer Don Barbieri and his partner.

That cash has funded many postcards in your mailbox and ads on your TV screens. Here's what some of those mailers say and whether they're true.

Statement: A new 20-year tax equals $1 billion!

Source: Mailer paid for by Citizens for Responsible Transit

This is close to being true.

Revenue from the renewal is expected to raise $30 million a year and will not sunset for 20 years. Assuming a 3.5% annual inflation rate, STA estimates they will collect $942 million dollars — $58 million off of the billion-dollar figure — at the end of 20 years.

Statement: In 2016, the Spokane Transit Authority passed a tax for 25 projects. All projects are complete. Ballot language stated the tax would expire if no longer needed, but STA broke their promise and never stopped collecting.

Source: Mailer paid for by Citizens for Responsible Transit

The 2016 ballot language did not state the tax would expire if no longer needed. The ballot question stated the tax would expire "no later than December 31, 2028."

It is true that all of the projects outlined are complete as of 2026, but funding was not limited to those projects. The ballot language specifically stated funds could be used to "maintain the existing transit system" in addition to improvements and new projects. The resolution putting the tax on the ballot stated funds raised would be used to "maintain and improve public transportation services, including the projects identified in STA Moving Forward," referencing the authority's strategic plan. Funding could be used for these projects, but they were not limited to them.

When the ballot measure was approved by the STA board there was discussion about whether the tax could be lowered if the projects concluded before the STA deadline. County Commissioner Al French stated the board could "lower the tax rate at any time" and the board's legal council agreed.

Statement: This vote is 20% of STA's general. Failure would force cuts to service improvements systemwide.

Source: Yes for Buses

The 8 cent sales tax accounts for 75.7% of STA revenue as a whole. The two-cent renewal makes up approximately 20% of that revenue.

According to Carly Cortright, spokesperson for STA, many of the service improvements from the 2016 approval have ongoing expenses. If the renewal fails, reserves may cover expenses for a time, but the agency would consider cuts to expanded services, Cortright said.

It is unclear if failure of the renewal would "force" cuts, but some cuts could be considered.

Every dollar in the bank is committed to new stops, stations, buses and grant matching funds.

As of the end of 2025, STA has a $240 million reserve. Much of the reserve is specifically allocated for fund fleet replacement, real estate acquisition and to match funds of grants allocated to STA. Not all of the reserve has been allocated for that purpose.

STA maintains an operating reserve that is 15% of total operating expenses. That accounts for more than $20 million of the reserve as of 2025. Some funds are also not specifically allocated because they are planned for projects more than six years in the future, Cortright said.

"A good portion is accounted for, but not all," she said.

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