TX: $154 million approved for public transit across Texas

More than $154 million in transit funding will help provide access to safe, reliable transportation options for Texans across the state.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved the funding in its June and July meetings. These awards will support transit programs that connect people in rural and urban communities to jobs, schools, medical care, groceries, and other essential services, a news release said.

“Public transit is an essential part of connecting many Texans to the people, places and opportunities that matter most,” Texas Transportation Commission Acting Chair Alvin New said. “Whether it’s a ride to work, school, a medical appointment or the grocery store, these services help provide safe, reliable options that give more Texans the freedom to get where they need to go.”

This state and federal funding will help expand services for seniors and people with disabilities, improve mobility options, deliver modern infrastructure, and enhance existing transit services.

Some examples of how transit agencies use this funding include:

Rolling Plains Management Corporation — purchase accessible vehicles with advanced safety features, including on-board cameras.

Meals on Wheels Montgomery County — provide services beyond meal delivery, offering robust countywide curb-to-curb transportation that expands mobility options for seniors and people with disabilities in the local community.

Senior Center Resources and Public Transit, Inc. — implement an artificial intelligence voice self-service agent to provide 24/7 automated support for rural transit riders.

City of Lubbock — advance engineering, design and environmental analysis for an administrative and maintenance facility, a downtown transfer facility and community mobility hubs.

All Aboard America — provide intercity bus service along two corridors serving communities across West Texas. These services link West Texas travelers to the broader national intercity bus network, expanding opportunities for safe, reliable travel throughout Texas and beyond.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is funding 77 public transit and non-profit agencies that serve communities across the state. These investments will help agencies meet local needs while strengthening the statewide transportation network.

A full breakdown of awarded funding can be found on txdot.gov.

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