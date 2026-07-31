TransLink, PCI break ground on Kitsilano transit-oriented development project

TransLink and PCI Developments (PCI) have begun work on a new mixed-use development at West Broadway and Arbutus Street in Kitsilano, Vancouver, marking the beginning of construction on the first project under TransLink's Real Estate Development Program that will reside just across the street from the future Arbutus SkyTrain station.

By generating transit revenues through development, TransLink says it is modernizing its approach to funding transit—now creating what it calls a sustainable source of revenue to reinvest into Metro Vancouver’s transit system.

Instead of selling valuable land near transit, TransLink notes it is taking a long-term approach by building complete, connected communities while maintaining an ongoing interest in the value created. The agency says this allows transit investments to continue benefiting from the land surrounding the system for generations to come.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a historic milestone for TransLink,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “Some of the world’s most successful transit agencies have shown what is possible when transit development and community building go hand in hand. We are bringing that innovative approach to Metro Vancouver by building homes and businesses around transit while creating a new long-term revenue stream that can be reinvested into our transportation system.”

Situated alongside the Arbutus Greenway, the development is set to bring housing, businesses, community amenities and sustainable transportation together in one connected location.

Developed through a partnership between TransLink and PCI, the Broadway-Arbutus project will include:

A 31-storey mixed-use residential and commercial development.

256 rental homes, including 47 below-market suites.

Over 5,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Over 9,800 square feet of community space for the Ohel Ya'akov Community Kollel.

A public plaza integrated with the Arbutus Greenway and future Arbutus Station.

As Metro Vancouver continues to grow, TransLink says connecting housing and transportation solutions will be essential to building a more sustainable region. Projects like Broadway-Arbutus demonstrate how transit-oriented development can help create complete communities where people can live, work and access reliable transportation, while making the most of land already connected to the transit system. Construction is expected to be completed in 2029.

TransLink is also proposing to build a new mixed-use development at 502-536 East 3rd Street in North Vancouver, located in the heart of the Moodyville neighborhood, though that project is still in an early phase collecting public input.

TransLink says the development aligns with the city of Vancouver’s Broadway Plan and supports the goals of Transport 2050 and Metro 2050 by bringing housing, jobs, community amenities and transportation options together.