MI: SMART offering free rides on election day

For the Aug 4, primary election, SMART will provide free rides across all of its services in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

Free rides will be available from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Election Day.

No fare, pass, or ticket will be required.

The offer applies to every SMART service:

Fixed Route buses, including major corridor, crosstown, limited-stop, and express routes

Connector, SMART’s advance-reservation, curb-to-curb service

ADA Paratransit, advance-reservation, curb-to-curb service for riders who cannot use fixed-route buses because of a disability

SMART Flex, on-demand service in the Dearborn, Troy/ Clawson, Auburn Hills/ Pontiac, Hall Road, and Farmington/Farmington Hills areas

Riders who use SMART Connector or ADA Paratransit should reserve their trips in advance, as they normally would.

“Every day, SMART connects our neighbors to work, to school, to medical appointments, and to one another,” said Tiffany J. Gunter, general manager and CEO of SMART. “On Election Day, that mission means making sure a lack of transportation never stands between a resident and their polling place. Free rides, all day, across our entire network, for everyone. That is what regional public transit is for.”

For route schedules, trip planning, and bus stop locations, riders can visit smartbus.org or call SMART Customer Service at 866-962-5515.

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