MI: Kalamazoo County transit tax on ballot, would raise about $4.6 million in first year

Should the countywide transportation authority levy a millage to raise an estimated $4.6 million in the first year to support bussing and other services?

Kalamazoo County voters will decide on Aug. 4 during the primary election.

The proposed 0.36-mill tax would be a renewal and increase of an existing one. It would cost about $36 annually for a home worth about $200,000 with a taxable value of roughly $100,000.

The Kalamazoo County Transportation Authority provides public busing in Kalamazoo County as well as on-demand transit services through the Metro Connect program.

The ballot question reads:

“May the KCTA levy a tax for public transit purposes of up to 0.36 mills (36¢ per $1,000 of taxable value)?"

The millage would be a renewal of a previously authorized millage expiring with the 2026 levy.

The previously authorized millage of 0.3124 mills would increase by 0.0476 mills to .36 total mills. That’s roughly a 15% increase.

The millage would be levied for seven years from 2027 to 2033.

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