CA: In Geyserville, tight-knit community sees future with SMART train station proposal

As SMART maps out plans to extend its commuter rail service from Windsor to Cloverdale, some residents of an historic enclave in between the two cities see a proposed train stop as a boon for businesses.

For years, residents of the unincorporated community of Geyserville have wondered whether their existing train infrastructure could put them on the map for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s expansion plans. The tight-knit community of about 800 regularly draws visitors seeking unique food and wine experiences and a taste for the valley’s history.

Regulars know that parking spots are scarce, and part of the experience is walking on foot in the dusty right of way looking out on nearby vineyards, or on aging sidewalks between the restaurants and tasting rooms the stretch has become known for. Longtime residents speak with appreciation for the area’s agricultural, homegrown roots, and an appetite for improving its connection to other communities.

These days, their hope is focused on how SMART can make that happen. The agency is planning a $269 million extension to Healdsburg by 2028. But for years, SMART was blocked from building a train station in the unincorporated 18-mile stretch between Healdsburg and Cloverdale, per its initial plan under Assembly Bill 2224. However, that all changed with the passing of Senate Bill 904 authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, a Democrat from Napa, which removed the old provision.

Now, the agency seeks public input on a proposal to place a station in Geyserville, and on August 10 will host a local meeting to hear more feedback before moving forward.

Business owners and local stakeholders told The Press Democrat that for this community, a train stop would be a shot in the arm — particularly as the local wine and hospitality industries have fallen on hard times.

Geyserville Chamber of Commerce secretary Sharon Pillsbury added “As the train is used by both commuters and visitors, it should allow easy access to downtown Geyserville without the traffic issues. I have also heard quite a few comments that it will slow the train down as it goes through town, which will enhance safety.”

Locals Tasting Room owner Doralice Handal agreed a train stop would help attract more daytime shoppers and overnight guests, as her own family prefers to take the train when traveling to other cities to shop and dine.

“This past weekend, we had some visitors from San Jose who took Caltrans to the city, took the ferry, SMART and then an Uber to Geyserville so they could stay at the Geyserville Inn, dine at our world class restaurants and visit our tasting room,” Handal said.

“We hear all the back and forth, the stressed-out provincial locals who don’t understand the point of the train and the many more residents and travelers that love the train. Imagine being able to get off the train steps away from (acclaimed restaurant) Cyrus — amazing! We are barely holding on, and getting the opportunity for that many more visitors is huge.”

The opportunity is too great for the community to miss out on, Mercury Wine owner Brad Beard told The Press Democrat. He’s been in business since 2008 and said a train stop would positively impact every business in the area.

“We really want it,” Beard said. He noted how some wine club members have their wine shipped to them to avoid an hourlong drive, and said the train could encourage them: “They would come up and support businesses more often.”

Locals and workers would also benefit from having access to SMART to more easily travel to and from other parts of the county, he said. The community’s primary bus connection is through Sonoma County Transit’s Route 60, and riders may spend about an hour in transit between Geyserville to Santa Rosa, for example.

Several of Beard’s customers enjoying a tasting agreed they would benefit from a more efficient transit connection. Rohnert Park resident Ian Meyers said if the stop existed, “You could ferry over from the city and then take the train, and it’s fast. You could come here and have dinner and more, and never have to drive. I think it’ll be great.”

Tim Ruiz of Guerneville agreed, saying his friends from San Francisco would be more likely to make the trip: “So many people don’t have cars, and it gets them up here so fast. It just makes sense.”

So what’s the holdup? Melanie Bagby — previously vice chair at the SMART Board of Directors and vice chair of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority — said the primary roadblock is whether federal funding could be secured even if the proposal is approved.

The former Cloverdale mayor, who’s running for Sonoma County’s 4th District supervisor seat, pointed to SMART’s success bringing together new stations such as in Windsor. The agency already secured funds for the Healdsburg extension through a combination of federal, state, regional and local grants.

If SMART decides to move forward with a Geyserville stop, “We have to plan and prepare for when the funding does become available,” Bagby said. “Once it’s approved and the planning is complete, we know exactly how long it’s gonna take. It’s really a matter of not knowing how it’s going to be funded.”

Bagby pointed out that a new station would use existing local facilities, as the project site is a commuter lot east of Highway 101 at Highway 128 and Remmel Road, one block from Geyserville Avenue. It’s within the rail right of way and less than 2.5 miles from connecting transit services once used by the Northwest Pacific Railroad, Bagby said: “The distances are perfect for heavy rail. There’s a reason it worked for 100 years, and will work now.”

She added that the community has long needed improved transportation options to the rest of the county. “It’s an underserved rural population needing access to services and employment. It’s going to be huge for Geyserville.”

Brook Bannister, owner at Bannister Wines, said the local wine and hospitality industries need all the options they can get to bring more people to the area. “We can’t even get people from Healdsburg to come up to Geyserville.”

“Everybody’s looking for more customers right now, and they’re looking at any factors stopping customers from getting to them,” Bannister said. “The wine industry is in brutal shape right now, whether people want to acknowledge it or not.”

He said unlike nearby communities, the business owners in Geyserville are uniquely invested as they also live locally: “You’ll never have a better scenario than having people who own the businesses live here. They should support it, instead of thinking it’s one step away from gentrified,” he said.

Bannister and Beard also commented on whether local train access would help bring more tourists amid the expansion of River Rock Casino. The Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians originally planned a $300 million luxury resort hotel and casino to replace its original gaming facility, which opened in 2002 overlooking the heart of Alexander Valley. While those plans never came to fruition, the tribe now plans to expand and offer hundreds of hotel rooms, a 60,000 square-foot casino with up to 1,500 slot machines and amenities from multiple restaurants to a spa and fitness center.

Amid some local concerns about the expansion drawing customers away from local businesses, Bannister said a train stop would help reduce the number of people on the road, no matter why they’re visiting.

Beard said in the past there could be more than 20 buses per week arriving with casino patrons, and a train station in the heart of Geyserville could improve customers’ awareness of local businesses as they step foot on the main drag.

“If every business is successful, everybody will be successful,” Beard said.

The agency continues to seek public feedback, as there was no public comment when the proposal was briefly revisited at the July 15 SMART board meeting. The next local public meeting on the issue will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Geyserville Oriental Community Hall, 1000 CA-128 in Geyserville. A 10-question survey is available through Aug. 16.

The board will later in August consider whether the project will move forward.

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