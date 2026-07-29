MA: Mass. launches MBTA pilot programs with unlimited transfers, free rides for seniors

Gov. Maura Healey rolled out a package of MBTA pilot programs aimed at lowering the cost of public transportation, including unlimited two-hour transfers, cheaper express bus fares and free rides for older adults who no longer drive.

The initiative also extends two commuter rail discount programs through November, according to an MBTA announcement.

“Every day, we’re looking for new ways to lower costs and make it easier for people to choose public transportation,” Healey said in a statement. “These new fare pilots and the extension of our commuter rail savings will put money back in people’s pockets while giving more riders the flexibility they need to get to work, school and everywhere in between.”

Beginning Sept. 1, the MBTA will launch a six-month expanded transfer pilot. Riders will pay only the highest fare incurred during a two-hour window across subway, bus or ferry trips. During that timeframe, riders can make an unlimited number of transfers as long as they use the same payment method.

The shift replaces a system that limited riders to two transfers between different modes or differently numbered bus routes. The new pilot allows passengers to run errands and return home on a single fare.

Also starting Sept. 1, the MBTA will temporarily eliminate more expensive express bus fares. With the exception of the SL1, SL2, SL3 and SLW routes, premium rates will drop to standard local bus fares of $1.70, or 85 cents for reduced-fare riders. Officials estimate the six-month pilot could save a daily express bus commuter nearly $500.

Later this fall, the state will introduce free fares for Massachusetts residents ages 75 and older who hold a state ID card, but do not possess a driver’s license. The program, launched in partnership with the Registry of Motor Vehicles, will cover bus, subway, ferry and commuter rail services.

“We want public transportation to be the easiest and most affordable choice for more people,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said. “Whether you’re commuting to work, running errands or spending time with family, these fare pilots and continued commuter rail savings will help riders save money while giving them more flexibility to get where they need to go.”

Driven by strong summer ridership, the state is extending two commuter rail promotions through November. The extension provides riders with 50% off monthly commuter rail passes during September, October and November. Additionally, the transit agency will keep its $1 weekend companion fare, allowing monthly pass holders to bring a guest on weekends for $1 each way.

Current summer savings programs, including Free Summer Fridays, will end in late August as the agency prepares for increased fall ridership. Officials noted a 50% increase in commuter rail ridership on Fridays in June compared to Fridays in May, with riders taking more than 6,200 companion trips during the first six weekends of the summer program. Major events like Sail Boston and the World Cup also helped drive increased ridership and revenue across the system.

Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng noted that reducing financial barriers and streamlining the system are key to bringing people back to public transit.

“Over the past three years, we have been improving service, reliability, safety, and have been making the MBTA more affordable through programs like the Income-Eligible Reduced Fare Program,” Eng said in a statement. “It is my hope for more people to get onboard and to enjoy the transportation possibilities that the MBTA can offer through its network.”

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