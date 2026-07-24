Exhibiting at APTA Expo? Get featured before the show

Have a product you'll be showcasing at APTA Expo? Prime attendees with a preview in our At the Show edition's products section.

This is an editorial opportunity to showcase new products in the industry. Unlike our typical products section, there are no category requirements—anything transit-related is fair game.

Submit your product at this form.

Publication of submitted products will be at editorial discretion. Submission does not guarantee print placement. Previews are limited to one per company.