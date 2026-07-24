Exhibiting at APTA Expo? Get featured before the show

Mass Transit is accepting product submissions for an editorial preview.
July 24, 2026
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Noah Kolenda
The mass transit logo is displayed over a line of text reading 'Call for APTA Expo product submissions.'

Have a product you'll be showcasing at APTA Expo? Prime attendees with a preview in our At the Show edition's products section.

This is an editorial opportunity to showcase new products in the industry. Unlike our typical products section, there are no category requirements—anything transit-related is fair game.

Submit your product at this form.

Publication of submitted products will be at editorial discretion. Submission does not guarantee print placement. Previews are limited to one per company.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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