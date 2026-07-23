VA: Survey asks Lynchburg-area residents about transportation priorities

The Central Virginia Transportation Planning Organization (CVTPO) released an online survey for the public to comment on their top transportation issues, such as safety, congestion, pedestrian and bicycle challenges, and transit needs in the Lynchburg area.

CVTPO will use feedback in the survey to complete its “Connect Central Virginia 2050,” a long-term transportation blueprint that will establish regional goals and recommend projects and strategies for the Lynchburg area.

“The plan will promote safe, affordable, accessible, and reliable transportation options in our communities.” Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle, chairman of the CVTPO, said in a statement.

The Timmons Group, a consulting firm, is working with the CVTPO on the long-range transportation plan.

CVTPO is a federally designated metropolitan planning organization for Greater Lynchburg. It is staffed by the Central Virginia Planning District Commission (CVPDC), a regional organization that serves as the fiscal agent for the CVTPO.

Program funding for the blueprint is provided by the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the CVPDC.

The planning area includes the city of Lynchburg and the town of Amherst, along with parts of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell counties.

The online survey will take about five minutes to complete and can be found at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/f85e550961274880b763c515e0ef8922. It will be open through Aug. 10.

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