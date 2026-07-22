CHSRA signs new MOU with High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) signed of a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency (HDC JPA), an effort the authority says was undertaken to deepen coordination on environmental clearances, station integration and design—particularly at Palmdale Station.

Additionally, by working together, CHSRA notes that it and HDC JPA seek to reduce costs to the public and accelerate delivery through coordinated materials purchases and construction.

“As we prepare to begin track, electrification and systems installation in the Central Valley later this year, this new partnership underscores the momentum behind building a clean, modern transportation system that will serve Californians for generations,” said CHSRA CEO Ian Choudri.

HDC JPA is comprised of Los Angeles County, Calif., the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro), the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster in Los Angeles County and the cities of Adelanto and Victorville in San Bernardino County, Calif. The HDC JPA also leads the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor, including the first phase high-speed intercity rail connection between Palmdale and Victor Valley.

The new alignment is set to deliver a 54-mile route from Palmdale to Victor Valley that will link the California High-Speed Rail Project to Brightline West, a 218-mile high-speed rail line that will connect Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

“This MOU marks a major step forward in building a Southwest Regional High-Speed Rail Network that will connect Northern California, Southern California and Las Vegas” said U.S. High Speed Rail President and CEO Andy Kunz. “Travelers will be able to take fast, electric bullet trains throughout the region and avoid freeway congestion, crowded airports and delayed flights.”

CHSRA reports that work continues daily on the high-speed rail project, with major segments from Merced to Bakersfield, Calif., under design and construction. Nearly 90 miles of guideway are complete, along with 61 fully completed major structures and 30 more structures underway across Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare, Calif., counties.

The project continues to advance statewide, with 463 miles of the 494-mile San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim system fully environmentally cleared and construction-ready.

“This memorandum of understanding is a pivotal step toward a fully connected, electrified high speed rail network across California,” said HDC JPA Chair Kathryn Barger. “By coordinating planning, design and station integration at Palmdale, we’re laying the groundwork for clean, modern mobility that will better link Southern California to the statewide system. This collaboration reflects our commitment to sustainable growth, reduced congestion and equitable benefits for our communities.”