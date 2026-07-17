NJ Transit, NJEDA issue RFQPs for transit-oriented development advancement

Two requests for proposals (RFPs) have been released by New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), seeking development partners to build new, transit-oriented housing on state-owned land.

“From day one, I have been relentlessly focused on making New Jersey more affordable for working people,” said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. “New Jersey has not built enough housing to keep pace with the needs of our growing state, and families are paying the price. If we are serious about making New Jersey more affordable, we have to be serious about building more housing. Today’s announcements show that my administration is not waiting around for a report to take action. Before the ink is even dry on responses to my housing executive order, I am pleased to see agencies taking clear and decisive steps toward building more housing.”

NJ Transit initiates process for new transit-oriented development (TOD) in Bayonne

NJ Transit is continuing its efforts to transform its real estate holdings into new revenue via the Leveraging Assets for Non-farebox Dollars (LAND) plan, NJ Transit’s roadmap to raise as much as $1.9 billion in non-farebox revenue for the agency, up to $14 billion for the state of New Jersey and up to $1.6 billion in municipal revenues over the next 30 years by leveraging portions of its 8,000-acre real estate portfolio.

Looking to increase access to opportunity and boost ridership, NJ Transit is seeking a qualified partner to transform a 4.3-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Bayonne-34th Street Station along the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) into a TOD community featuring apartments, retail, public space and a more modern, accessible public transit experience.

“Transit-oriented development is critical to creating economically robust, vibrant communities in New Jersey while at the same time providing an important source of non-farebox revenue to NJ Transit,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “Under Gov. Sherrill’s leadership, we are providing much-needed housing in accessible, transit-friendly ways,”

In collaboration with the city, NJ Transit has issued a request for qualifications/proposal (RFQP) to any interested, qualified entities to develop the parcels, which currently contain two surface parking lots directly south of the Bayonne-34th Street Station. Once chosen, the agency says the developer will lead the planning and construction of apartment homes for a mix of incomes, including a minimum of 20% affordable to low-and-moderate-income housing. In addition to housing, NJ Transit notes its goals for the site include creation of a transit-oriented station area with pedestrian-friendly, ground floor commercial or retail space, inclusive public spaces, commuter parking, bus connections, micromobility enhancements, bicycle infrastructure and streetscape improvements.

Using sustainable and resilient design practices, the agency says the project would also include commuter amenities to enhance the rider experience, as well as clear wayfinding and signage and accessibility features.

“The city of Bayonne appreciates NJ Transit’s interest in developing a portion of the 34th Street Light Rail Station property. We look forward to seeing the results from the upcoming request-for-proposals process,” said Bayonne Mayor Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski.

The 34th Street Station is a high-traffic hub on the HBLR. Approximately 1,484 customers board there each weekday. The HBLR provides frequent service between major population and employment centers and facilitates connections to mass transit services to New York City and throughout New Jersey.

Interested parties must submit a notice of intent by Aug. 18, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Proposals are due on Sept. 23, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. More information about the agency’s TOD program can be found on its website.

NJEDA Issues RFQP to Transform Property at Linden Train Station to Create Transit-Oriented Housing Development

NJEDA has also issued a RFQP for the purchase or lease and redevelopment of a commuter parking lot at the NJ Transit rail station in Linden. The request seeks to transform the space into a transit-oriented housing community.

The NJEDA purchased the property at 101 West Elizabeth Avenue from NJ Transit, with the goal of transforming it into a walkable community. It sits between two active, mixed-use developments on the southbound side of the station. The Linden train station offers service along the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coastlines.

“Within the first few months of her administration, Gov. Sherrill has taken bold steps to increase housing production and make living in New Jersey more affordable for families,” said NJEDA CEO Evan Weiss. “The NJEDA's purchase and request for proposals for redevelopment of the Linden site will deliver mixed-income, transit-oriented housing in the city’s downtown. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Gov.Sherrill, NJ Transit and local officials to redevelop underutilized properties, expand housing, strengthen the local property tax base and attract private investment.”

In addition to transit-oriented housing, proposals should include resident and commuter parking, energy-efficient design and pedestrian connectivity for NJ Transit riders. Respondents must submit a detailed development concept and narrative, market data supporting proposed rents or sales, funding sources and a 10-year operating pro forma and a project schedule showing key milestones. Qualified developers must demonstrate experience delivering and financing projects of similar size and scope and a team with relevant mixed-use or TOD experience.

“We are excited to see the NJEDA move forward with this important redevelopment opportunity,” said Linden Mayor Derek Armstead. “As One West approaches completion, we look forward to another exceptional project that complements our downtown, enhances the area surrounding the train station, and continues to attract residents, businesses and visitors to Linden. We are confident this site can become another cornerstone of our city’s continued growth and revitalization.”

All questions must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2026, on the NJEDA’s Bidding Opportunities page. Answers to questions submitted will be publicly posted on the NJEDA’s website as addendum. All RFQP responses must be submitted no later than 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2026, on the NJEDA’s Bidding Opportunities page. More information can be found on NJEDA’s website.