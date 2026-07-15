Rays the Mark Foundation to host annual charity golf tournament during APTA TRANSform Conference & Expo 2026

The Rays the Mark Foundation will host its annual charity golf tournament on Oct. 3, 2026, in Chicago, coinciding with the American Public Transportation Authority (APTA) TRANSform Conference and Expo. This year's tournament honors Emily DeVito, a member of the public transportation family whose story has moved colleagues across the industry.

DeVito, 33, is a wife, daughter, sister and mother of four-and-a-half-year-old twins from Albany, N.Y. A former WNYT journalist, she now serves her community in public service at the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA). Outside of work, she gives her time to St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, the Capital District Food Pantries and Donate Life of New York.

She is facing kidney failure caused by polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary condition. With her kidney function declining rapidly, she will begin hemodialysis in the coming weeks and is urgently in need of a living kidney donor. She is listed for transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"Emily is one of our own," said Co-founder of Rays the Mark Foundation and President and CEO of Ster Seating Ray Melleady. "Our industry talks a lot about connecting people and communities—this is a chance to live that mission. Whether you sponsor, play or simply help share Emily's story, every bit of support matters."

The tournament has drawn early support from across the transit community, with sponsors including Lamar, TransPro, Ster Seating, GILLIG, Genfare, Clever Devices, Mitsubishi Electric, Q'Straint, Stacy and Witbeck and others. A limited number of foursomes and individual player spots remain, along with select sponsorship opportunities ranging from $500 hole sponsorships to premium packages.

To register, sponsor, or learn more about Emily's story, visit the Rays the Mark Foundation’s website.