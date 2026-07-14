CA: Sonoma County Transit invites community to help shape valley bus routes

Sonoma County Transit (SCT) officials are embarking on a comprehensive, five-year overhaul of the region’s public transportation system and are seeking community input via workshops and survey, to ensure the plan reflects residents’ transportation needs.

Driven by shifting post-pandemic travel patterns and major declines in farebox revenue, SCT — in partnership with the Sonoma County Transportation & Climate Authorities (SCTCA), Santa Rosa CityBus, and Petaluma Transit — has launched a Strategic Transit Plan initiative.

“Our community’s voice is central to shaping the future of transit,” Sonoma County Transit officials said, according to the project’s webpage. “This effort will evaluate today’s transit network, engage the community, and create a roadmap for delivering a more reliable, accessible, and connected mobility system for riders across the county.”

The effort, slated to run through early 2027, aims to completely reassess the county’s fixed-route buses, paratransit, and emerging mobility solutions like micro-transit. For the residents of Sonoma Valley, the initiative represents a critical window to directly influence localized transit infrastructure — specifically the future of the vital #32 Sonoma Shuttle and essential valley-wide connections to regional jobs, schools and medical services.

To ensure that valley voices are front and center, SCT is rolling out a series of community engagement efforts this summer, including two primary workshops and a survey for residents to participate directly. The survey, which is available via the SCT website, asks residents to identify current service gaps, safety concerns, and potential improvements that would make the system more useful.

A virtual community workshop is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. on July 14 via Zoom and an in-person workshop at the La Luz Center is set for 5:30-7 p.m. on July 22. The in-person workshop, located 17560 Greger Street, is a drop-in event and will feature a formal presentation at 6 p.m. and complimentary food and beverages. Spanish-speaking staff and fully translated materials will be available at all sessions to foster broad participation, officials said.

For years, navigating the unique geography of Sonoma Valley without a personal vehicle has presented challenges. Local officials emphasize that this planning process is a localized opportunity to bridge existing service gaps, improve frequency, and enhance safety for the valley’s residents, workers and visitors.

The community’s feedback will directly shape the upcoming needs analysis, service recommendations, and ultimate implementation priorities. Officials emphasized that whether residents utilize the bus daily, occasionally, or not at all, capturing their perspective is vital to building an accessible regional network.

To ensure that valley voices are front and center, SCT is rolling out a series of community engagement efforts this summer, including two primary workshops for residents to participate directly. Spanish-speaking staff and fully translated materials will be available at all sessions to foster broad participation, officials said.

SCT is also hosting workshops on July 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center/ Windsor Depot and July 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Veterans Memorial/Sebastopol Center For the Arts.

To register for any of the Strategic Transit Plan community workshops, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe3rvBIu4Nwn4OqLPt00fdR4OfyU6ne82PPeRH828DS8uK-Tg/viewform. A Zoom link will be provided for the virtual workshop after registration.

In tandem with workshops, transit planners have launched a digital and hard-copy survey campaign available in both English and Spanish. To help incentivize local feedback, participants who complete the survey will be automatically entered into a raffle to win a $100 Visa gift card.

The feedback collected over the next few months will culminate in draft strategies this fall, followed by further public review winter workshops, ahead of a finalized Strategic Transit Plan delivery expected for March 2027.

Residents can register for the upcoming workshops, keep track of milestones, or take the survey by visiting the Sonoma County Transit website, https://sctransit.com/sct-strategic-transit-plan/.

This county-led transit initiative is distinct from the city’s parallel, ongoing planning effort for its Active Transportation Plan, which focuses on walking, biking, and rolling infrastructure within city limits.

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