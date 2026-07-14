IN: City seeking input on public transportation's future

What will public transportation look like in Terre Haute's future? The city is conducting a survey ahead of a community meeting on July 22.

Ryan Wickens, transportation planner at the Terre Haute Metropolitan Planning Organization, made the announcement at Thursday's City Council meeting.

To take part in the questionnaire, visit surveymonkey.com/r/C7LGJPB.

The community meeting will be July 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library, 680 Poplar St.

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