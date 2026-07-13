CTA secures funding for West Side transit improvement design, construction

The Chicago Transit Board has authorized a pair of intergovernmental agreements with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and with the city of Chicago that will fund transit infrastructure improvements across the city’s West Side.

Chicago Transit Board secures funds for continuation of Blue Line Forest Park Branch Rebuild project

The agreement made with IDOT transfers funding to the Chicago Transportation Authority (CTA) to support the designing of future track work along significant portion of the Blue Line’s Forest Park Branch. This is the latest investment in the Forest Park Branch Rebuild project—a multi-phased investment program to reconstruct the entire Forest Park Branch of the Blue Line and make it accessible to those who use mobility devices.

“Under my leadership, CTA has continued to focus on its commitment to providing a great experience for our riders, and I am especially happy for our riders on the West Side,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “This agreement is a testament to what strong partnerships can accomplish. Thanks to IDOT securing federal funding on CTA’s behalf, we can all look forward to this project moving ahead.

CTA says that the infusion of funding was needed to advance the $28.2 million design phase of future track work between the Illinois Medical District and Forest Park stations.

As part of future project work, which has not yet been funded, the agency says that crews would completely remove more than 13 miles of existing track and underlying infrastructure and replace it with new materials and a new underlying drainage system.

“We look forward to this next step in modernizing the Blue Line and improving the overall I-290 corridor,” said IDOT Secretary Gia Biagi. “Reaching this stage has required tremendous teamwork and will ultimately make the corridor more accessible, safe and reliable for everyone who relies on it.”

CTA notes that this transportation corridor has experienced flooding for decades, which has impacted travel along I-290 and has resulted in reoccurring slow zones along the Forest Park Branch—of which more than 84% is currently under a slow zone.

Design work is expected to begin in late 2026. A timeline for construction will be available after the design work is complete.

IDOT applied for federal funding on the CTA's behalf and secured a $15.8 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration. Per the terms of the agreement, eligible design costs incurred by the CTA will be reimbursed by IDOT. CTA will cover the remaining balance of design costs with a mix of state and federal funding sources.

CTA receives $1 million in TIF to update Division/Austin bus turnaround

The Chicago Transit Board has approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Chicago that’s set to provide $1.07 million in TIF funding from the Austin Commercial Tax Increment Financing District to make upgrades to the Division/Austin bus turnaround. Work will include replacing the existing canopy, repairing concrete, sidewalks and curbs, upgrading the windbreak and gutters and renovating the employee restroom.

“This isn’t just an infrastructure improvement project—it’s an investment into our employees and our riders,” Leerhsen said. “The planned repairs and renovations will enhance accessibility, comfort and the overall rider experience while ensuring this neighborhood transit hub continues to serve the community for years to come.”

Located on Chicago’s West Side, the CTA notes that the turnaround serves as a neighborhood transit hub. The turnaround assists the #70 Division and #91 Austin bus routes, which together provided more than 3.5 million rides in 2025.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.