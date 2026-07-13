PA: Going to Musikfest this year? Here are the details on LANTA’s expanded shuttle service

LANTA and ArtsQuest announced Friday that shuttles for the upcoming Musikfest in Bethlehem will return, with expanded service.

The shuttle service will run during the 10-day festival from July 31 to Aug. 9 and will offer frequent, ADA-compliant and air-conditioned transportation throughout the festival area, including expanded Gold Line service on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, free rides within the festival area and free return trips on Enhanced Bus Service Blue and Green lines.

Rides to the festival on the Blue and Green lines cost $2.50 and can be paid with contactless bank cards or cash.

“Strong community partnerships create opportunities to make Bethlehem more connected and accessible for everyone,” said Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds, in a news release. “LANTA’s Musikfest bus routes reflect that shared commitment by expanding transportation choices, introducing more people to the convenience of public transit and making it easier to experience the walkable, vibrant community that makes Bethlehem so special.”

Other partners in the service include the city, the Bethlehem Parking Authority and the SouthSide Arts District.

“Park once, ride for free, help reduce congestion, and support a more pedestrian-friendly festival experience,” said Mark Jobes, chairman of the BPA.Festivalgoers can park in one of BPA’s garages, lots or remote parking locations along the Blue and Green Lines, then use coordinated shuttle stops.

BPA is also offering lower-cost parking options in garages located slightly farther from the main festival footprint but are connected to shuttle stops.

The Gold Line will serve as the free North-South connector, with stops at Shuttleplatz North, West Broad Street, Downtown Bethlehem, New & Walnut Streets, PNC Stadtplatz ( Payrow Plaza), Bethlehem City Hall, Riverport, SouthSide Station at Polk Street Garage and Shuttleplatz South.

Last year, riders took 23,811 trips across the Fahy Bridge during the 10-day festival.

Festivalgoers can view schedules, maps and real-time shuttle information at lantabus.com/ebs-bethlehem.

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