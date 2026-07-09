TX: Dallas is built for cars. Here's what it costs to own one

Despite millions of dollars invested in public transportation over the past few years, Dallas is still a car-centric city. Much of the major infrastructure in the city, such as the toll roads and highways, are based on getting around via car. For some folks, public transportation is only accessible by car.

Because Dallas and the surrounding suburbs are largely car-dependent, owning a vehicle isn't optional. So, how much does it cost to own one here?

The North Central Texas Council of Governments estimates the average North Texas household spends approximately $15,000 per year on transportation. Two of the biggest recurring expenses are monthly car payments and insurance. According to the Texas Department of Insurance, premiums in the state have risen over the past five years because claim costs have increased and vehicles have become more expensive.

"Personal auto insurance rates went up in 2022 and 2023 because car repair and replacement costs, and bodily injury expenses all increased," said Michele Greer, communications director for the Texas Department of Insurance. "Car prices also rose significantly. This requires drivers to purchase more insurance to cover the value of their cars."

As of May, the new average vehicle transaction price is $49,220, according to Kelley Blue Book. U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data estimates the salary per capita in Dallas County is about $43,000 per year.

"Some areas may have higher rates of unemployment or loan defaults that increase risks for lenders, and there can also be differences in state regulations, foreclosure processes, and even competition among local lenders," said Ben Luthi, a personal finance expert and writer. "All that said, you likely won't see massive variations because the prime rate has far more influence than regional impacts."

Interest rates for a car loan can range from 5-16% depending on a person's credit score and whether it's a new or used car. New car loans come with lower interest rates, but can result in higher monthly payments. According to Experian data, consumers are opting for longer loan periods to have smaller, more maintainable monthly payments.

Other monthly car expenses include gas and tolls.

When the war with Iran was at its peak, gas in some parts of North Texas reached more than $4 a gallon, and diesel cost more than $5.50 per gallon. Prices fell as the Strait of Hormuz reopened; however, President Donald Trump this week declared the cease fire between the two nations is over, leaving many worried prices will skyrocket once again. Regardless, North Texans continue to feel the strain, even now as prices remain over $3 a gallon.

"Inflation has ticked back up in the past few months, largely due to the Iran war and its impact on oil prices," Luthi said. "Beyond the pump, oil price volatility can ripple across the economy, affecting prices for groceries, clothing, utilities and plastic goods."

For motorists using only North Texas Toll Authority roads, the average monthly spend per TollTag account is $32.54. Each account can have multiple vehicles linked to it. Motorists driving on toll roads and not using a TollTag are charged double.

With all transportation costs on the rise, commuters are looking for cheaper alternatives. Public transportation authorities such as DART want people to use transit at least once a week to reduce individual car commutes.

DART provides commuters with a way to check how much money they save using its services via a cost calculator. Using national averages and comparing it to the cost of a monthly pass, DART wants people who have easier access to transit to see its benefit.

"We encourage North Texans to think holistically about their transportation choices and consider sustainable changes," said Erin Myers, vice president of public relations for DART.

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