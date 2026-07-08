TX: DART to host public 'meet and greet' with CEO candidates Saturday

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will host a "meet and greet" Saturday to allow the public to speak with candidates for the agency's open CEO position.

DART has not released the names of the candidates or specified how many will attend the event. The names will be released after the public transportation agency's board of directors meets Friday morning, according to a statement.

Before a candidate is selected, the board of directors is seeking public feedback for the position and finalists for the job will "hear first-hand from the community about the issues and priorities most important to them," the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Related: Who will be DART's next CEO? As the search begins, leaders emphasize political needs

The "meet and greet" will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at DART headquarters.

Former CEO Nadine Lee stepped down in March after a turbulent year for the agency as it bargained over funding, governance and service with unsatisfied member cities. David Leininger came in as interim CEO, overseeing the daily operations of DART while the agency recruits its next leader.

The next person in the job will be tasked with keeping the system from fracturing and with seeing through crucial changes to governance, funding and service. The job description emphasizes that building trust with member cities is more vital than ever.

The Saturday event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis and is anticipated to reach capacity, according to a statement from DART. Every attendee is not guaranteed an opportunity to meet the candidates.

What: DART CEO finalist candidate "meet and greet"

When: 12-2 p.m. Saturday, July 11

Where: DART Headquarters 1401 Pacific Ave, Dallas, TX 75202

© 2026 The Dallas Morning News.

Visit www.dallasnews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.