TX: Heading to Fourth of July fireworks? Here's how DART and Trinity Metro can get you there

North Texans can leave their cars behind this Fourth of July weekend.

Local public transportation authorities are providing residents and guests a way to beat traffic and get to Fourth of July festivities using their services. Adjustments and extensions will be provided this upcoming holiday weekend.

Here's what to know.

Trinity Metro will provide free rides on all local Tarrant County services, including bus and rail, on July 4. To celebrate the country's 250th anniversary, Trinity Metro encourages people to "skip the parking hassle and ride free to holiday gatherings, festivals and fireworks displays across Tarrant County."

Bus Route 46 will also have extended late-night service for Fort Worth's Fourth Fireworks event at Panther Island. Services will run to and from downtown Fort Worth until just before midnight.

TEXRail services will operate on its regular schedule, with no special holiday hours.

The free ride offer does not include the Cowtown Visitor Shuttle.

"We are proud to join communities across the country in celebrating America's 250th birthday," said Jeamy Molina, DART executive vice president and chief communications officer, in a news release. "This historical milestone offers an opportunity to reflect on our nation's journey, and the vital role public transportation plays in connecting people, places and opportunities. DART is honored to be part of the transportation network that helps keep our region moving during this special celebration."

DART bus and rail services will run on Saturday schedules on Friday, July 3. Saturday services start around 5 a.m. and last until midnight. Buses and trains will arrive every 20 minutes during midday operations and every 30 minutes in the late evening.

The Silver Line will also have 30-minute service starting at 4 p.m. Friday until the end of service.

GoLink and Paratransit will operate on regular schedules.

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