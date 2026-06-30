NY: Feared World Cup NYC transit meltdowns have yet to materialize. So far at least.

Despite fears of World Cup gridlock and mass transit meltdowns, traffic is moving faster than usual on NYC streets on match days and mass transit options appear to be delivering fans to and from the games without major hiccups.

“Our midtown mitigation plan is helping tens of thousands of soccer fans move quickly and efficiently through New York City on each match day, with minimal disruptions for New Yorkers going about their days,” Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn said in a statement.

“The Mamdani administration put together a thorough plan to prioritize transit on our streets, and our preparedness is paying off.”

According to city data, vehicular travel times through Midtown Manhattan were between 10% and 30% quicker on the first three days New Jersey hosted the World Cup than they would otherwise be expected to be. The Mamdani administration has been relying on a midtown transportation plan for game days, meant to limit surface traffic on days when thousands of fans are expected to take to Penn Station for buses and trains to the Meadowlands.

As part of that plan, West 33rd St. has been closed on match days between Sixth and Eighth Avenues, as has West 32nd St. between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. A large section of 42nd Street and some blocks around the Lincoln Tunnel have been made bus-only zones during match days, and portions of Fifth and Sixth Avenues got additional bus lanes.

Match days have been declared “Gridlock Alert days” — with City Hall asking New Yorkers not to drive in midtown if they can help it, and specialized signal timing being employed to try to alleviate congestion.

As a result, according to city data, midtown travel times were quicker than the baseline.

On Saturday, June 13, the first match at MetLife Stadium, city data shows Midtown travel times were approximately 10% faster than on the previous Saturday afternoon.

Three days later, on Tuesday, June 16, travel times during game 2 were 16% faster than historical data. Game 3, on Monday, June 22, saw midtown traffic move 17% faster. Traffic speeds saw a massive improvement during Game 4, on Thursday, June 25, clocking in at 30% faster than historical data.

Organizers have pitched the games as “a public transit-first” event. And the data shows public transit has not buckled under the influx.

The subway system — on which the MTA preemptively upped service in anticipation of futboll fans — saw only one major uptick in ridership for the games. Game 1 on June 13 saw 3.1 million riders on the subway system, the only Saturday in June to crack 2 million riders.

But game 2, on June 16, hit 4.3 million riders — typical for a June Tuesday — and game 3, on June 22, saw 3.6 million riders, well within the norm for a summer Monday.

Subway ridership data for Thursday — when Ecuador squared off against Germany — was not yet available.

Roughly half of those lucky enough to score a ticket to the World Cup have gotten to the stadium by NJ Transit train or official FIFA shuttle bus.

The rest have arrived via rideshare app or private car. Around 6,500 rideshare rides have been made to each game. Fans can also pay $225 to park at one of 4,700 spots at the nearby American Dream mall.

A source told the New York Daily News that roughly 3,300 of those parking spots had sold for the Panama versus England match on Saturday.

However they are getting there, it’s working — the World Cup New York New Jersey Host Committee reports more than 97% of ticket holders were in their seats before kickoff each game.

There are still three games left to go, including the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.

City officials were optimistic, though, that the traffic trends would continue.

“Through close partnership across every level of government and a strong traffic mitigation plan, we’re proving that New York can welcome the world without losing sight of the people who call this city home,” Mayor Mamdani said. “Fans are getting to kickoff on time, New Yorkers are staying on the move, and together we’re delivering on the promise of a city that works.”

©2026 New York Daily News.

Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.