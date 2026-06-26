City of Boise awards more than $500,000 to investigate the relaunch of intercity passenger rail service

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has awarded the city of Boise, Idaho, $503,125 to kick off the planning phase for the restoration of intercity passenger rail service in the city.

The city says the grant will allow it to develop a comprehensive funding and financing strategy for future passenger rail opportunities. The effort will also examine opportunities surrounding the historic Boise Depot and other station-area investments.

"Boiseans have made clear they want to bring passenger rail back to get around the Treasure Valley and across the West," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "This grant helps bring us one step closer to doing just that."

As conversations continue at the state, regional and federal levels about restoring intercity passenger rail throughout the west, the city says this funding will help better understand the financial tools, public-private partnerships and investment strategies needed to support future service.

The grant is part of the USDOT’s Innovative Financing and Asset Concessions Program, which was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021. The city of Boise was one of several communities nationwide selected to receive funding through the program, which awarded nearly $47 million to transportation projects across the country.