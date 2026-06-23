ENC receives approval to be NEORide consortium supplier

ENC has been accepted as an approved supplier to the NEORide consortium, offering direct procurement access to over 40 public transit agencies across 12 states.Through NEORide’s streamlined procurement framework, participating agencies can now access ENC’s Buy America-compliant, Altoona-tested buses via pre-negotiated contracts, enabling faster vehicle acquisition.

NEORide was formed in 2014 by a coalition of transit leaders committed to increasing inter-agency collaboration and reducing procurement boundaries. Today, it represents a network of over 40 agencies across several states, including Ohio, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. The consortium has secured millions in federal and state grants to fund projects that reimagine public transportation across the U.S..

“Being selected as an approved NEORide supplier validates ENC’s operational strength and manufacturing readiness in today’s transit marketplace,” said ENC Vice President of Transit Sales John Obert. “This partnership positions us to deliver American-made buses to member agencies while minimizing procurement complexity and accelerating project delivery. We’re committed to supporting local transit agencies with reliable delivery timelines that address current market capacity constraints and empower system expansion.”

ENC says that NEORide approval expands and streamlines market access while providing agencies in member states with a manufacturing partner backed by renewed capital investment and strengthened supply chain partnerships.

“NEORide is committed to empowering its growing member base with comprehensive tools and resources needed to enhance all aspects of public transit services,” said NEORide Executive Director Katherine Conrad. “Adding ENC as an approved supplier strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, American-made solutions that support our agencies’ operational needs.”