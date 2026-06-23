VA: Virginia's transportation board approves $28.5B six-year plan

Virginia's Commonwealth Transportation Board has approved the Six-Year Improvement Program for the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

It will allocate $28.5 billion to transportation projects over the next six fiscal years beginning July 1, 2026, according to a written statement.

The plan provides funding to more than 4,300 transportation projects to improve Virginia’s infrastructure. Projects include road, bridge, rail, transit, and bicycle and pedestrian paths to provide transportation choices while also safely transporting people and goods across the commonwealth. The CTB updates the program every year.

In addition to support for existing projects, the FY2027-2032 plan provides new investment in projects selected for funding through the following programs:

$930 million to support public transportation programs, including transit operating assistance, paratransit, and capital expenditures as well as expenditures to the Virginia Railway Express, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, and transportation demand management programs

$500 million to improve 43 VDOT and locality-maintained bridges through the State of Good Repair Bridge Program

$78 million to improve deficient VDOT and locality-maintained pavements through the State of Good Repair Paving Program

$11 million in new innovation and technology transportation improvements

$239 million in state funds to be matched dollar for dollar by localities for 143 projects through the Revenue Sharing Program

$85 million for 57 non-traditional transportation projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program

$63 million for 21 projects that received Congressionally Directed Spending through the Federal Appropriations Bill

$19.7 million in state funding alone for rail planning and freight rail programs and projects

VDOT’s annual budget for fiscal 2027 is $9.0 billion, representing a 6.7% increase from the second revised fiscal 2026 budget. The annual budget is based on the most recent official state revenue forecast from December 2025 and estimated federal funding.

Funds that will be provided for highway maintenance and operations represent 28.5% of the total budget with 35.1% for highway construction.

It includes $2.8 billion for construction; $2.5 billion for road maintenance and operations (includes city and county street payments; $1.6 billion for support to other agencies, tolls, administration and other programs; $1 billion in funding dedicated to Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and Central Virginia regions for local and regional transportation projects and $378.5 million for debt service.

DRPT’s annual budget for fiscal 2027 is over $1.1 billion, marking a significant commitment to enhancing public transportation and rail services across the state, according to the statement.

The primary allocation of funds in FY 2027 is directed toward transit services, which constitute 79.6% of the total budget. Investments in rail and administrative functions are also notable, ensuring comprehensive support for the state's transportation infrastructure.

It includes $930.8 million for transit; $37.7 million for rail; and $181.1 million for Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

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