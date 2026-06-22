Denver RTD, GoTriangle host K-12 career development events, internships to foster next generation of transit professionals

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) and GoTriangle have undertaken outreach efforts to showcase careers in the transportation industry to K-12 students.

Denver RTD hosts electric vehicle careers preview for high school students

Denver RTD led a group of 20 Denver Public Schools students on a guided tour of the agency’s Elati, Mariposa and Union Station facilities as part of a summer program that introduces students to careers in electric vehicle technology.

Developed through a partnership with Women Who Charge, a Denver-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the EV Academy students were given a tour of the maintenance, repair and operational training center at Denver RTD’s light-rail facility at Elati by Denver RTD Rail Training Manager Venessa Stone—who also coordinated a tour of the light-rail control and supervisory control and data acquisition systems at the agency’s Mariposa location.

The students then traveled by light rail to Union Station and walked through the underground bus concourse to the commuter rail platform. There, they met with Denver Transit Partners Project Director and CEO Nate Morgan, who answered questions about careers in commuter rail mechanics and encouraged them to pursue careers in EV technology and rail.

The three-week EV Academy, which is in its second year, provides students with the ability to learn directly from industry professionals about electric vehicle technology around Denver and features tours of Denver RTD, Colorado Department of Transportation and Denver International Airport facilities.

GoTriangle continues Durham Public Schools’ Rising Stars investment program

GoTriangle has partnered with Durham Public Schools (DPS) by hosting 12 high school interns to learn about public transit during the summer. These interns, as part of the Rising Star Internship Program, will gain valuable experience across multiple GoTriangle departments and will be introduced to career pathways in public transit and government service.

“What started as an opportunity for six students during our inaugural year in 2025 has grown into a program serving 12 interns this summer, reflecting the success of the Rising Stars Internship Program and the strength of our partnership with Durham Public Schools,” said GoTriangle Talent Acquisition Specialist and Rising Stars Internship Program Coordinator Carlos Espinosa Vanegas. “Now in its second year, the program continues to provide students with meaningful, hands-on experiences that help bridge the gap between classroom learning and the professional workplace.”

The dozen interns will complete 120 paid hours over the summer, and the internships will include orientation, mentorship and weekly check-ins. Throughout the program, interns work alongside GoTriangle employees gaining exposure to public transportation, public service and the many career opportunities both can offer. The agency says that students participate in real-world projects, develop professional and leadership skills, learn from experienced mentors and gain a deeper understanding of how transportation agencies serve and connect communities throughout the Triangle region.

“The partnership between Durham Public Schools and GoTriangle gives students real projects and professionals who genuinely invest in them,” said DPS Career Development Coordinator Rosalind Garmon. “Students leave with more developed workplace habits and a clearer picture of what a career in transportation looks like.”

Garmon also noted that GoTriangle’s Chief Information Officer, Joy Malone—a former DPS student herself—made the connection between the two organizations.

“It was a privilege to coach, mentor, train, laugh, converse with them and learn from and be inspired by them,” said GoTriangle Director of Capital Development Richard Major. “Finally, it is a distinct privilege to be a part of such a caring organization that contributed to the exponential growth of our interns’ personal confidence and tremendous development as young people and aspiring professionals. I look forward to another great experience during the summer of 2026.”

Each intern will deliver a presentation to GoTriangle leadership and staff, sharing what they learned, the experiences that had the greatest impact on them and recommendations for future improvements. The agency says this presentation allows students to reflect on their journey while showcasing the knowledge and skills they have gained throughout the internship.

“We are proud to continue investing in the next generation of professionals and grateful for the partnership with Durham Public Schools that makes this opportunity possible,” Espinosa Vanegas said. “By expanding the program in its second year, we are creating even more opportunities for students to explore career pathways, gain valuable workplace experience and prepare for future success.”