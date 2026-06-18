Latinos In Transit seeking proposals to host 2027 Leadership Summit

Latinos In Transit (LIT) is seeking proposals from transit agencies throughout the country to host the 2027 LIT leadership summit.

LIT says hosting the leadership summit provides an opportunity to showcase an agency while supporting a nonprofit organization that holds a commitment to empowering professionals in the transit industry to achieve leadership roles by advancing opportunities for workforce development, mentorship, networking and education. Since 2016, LIT says it has created programming that allows members to achieve professional growth and leadership development opportunities.

The organization notes the summit focuses on education through sharing best practices and thought leadership, as well as establishing meaningful connections and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

LIT notes its network of members, partners and supporters spans across the nation. The summit is anticipated to attract over 400 attendees. According to the organization, the host agency will have the opportunity to highlight a mission critical project, service and/or infrastructure during a technical tour.

The LIT Leadership Summit is traditionally held in September during Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15). The organization invites agencies interested in being the host of the 2027 Leadership Summit to respond with a letter of interest and a proposal based on activities required to host the summit.

The selected host will be announced at the 2026 Leadership Summit in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 11, 2026. The deadline to submit proposals is July 27, 2026. More information on the proposal process can be found on LIT’s website.