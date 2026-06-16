CapMetro launches Rapid 800, 837 lines, opens two new Park & Ride facilities

On June 12, the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) celebrated the launch of its new Rapid 800 and 837 lines, as well as the opening of the Expo Center and Goodnight Ranch Park & Rides with leaders from the city of Austin, Texas, Austin Transit Partnership (ATP), Travis County, as well as other federal and state representatives in attendance. CapMetro notes the milestone marks the eighth completed project delivered through the Project Connect program, a voter-approved investment to transform public transportation across Central Texas.

“These projects entered the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grants pipeline during the first Trump Administration, reflecting an early recognition of their transformative potential,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs Melissa Newton. “Today, it is exciting to see that vision becoming reality as these projects begin serving the residents and families they were designed to connect. Looking ahead, the department remains committed to partnering with states, cities and local leaders across the country to modernize transportation infrastructure, strengthen connectivity and expand access to opportunity—always with safety and service to the American people at the center of our work.”

CapMetro says the new service enhancements and Park & Rides officially opened to the public as part of June 2026 service change, bringing significant transit improvements to East Austin and surrounding communities. According to the agency, while Rapid 800 and 837 were initially introduced in February 2025, the full vision for the service now includes increased frequency every 10 to 15 minutes during peak hours, upgraded stations with enhanced customer amenities and two new Park & Rides. The Expo Center and Goodnight Ranch Park & Rides, located in Eastern Travis County and Southeast Austin, respectively, serve as key transit hubs and include end-of-line charging infrastructure to support the agency’s electric bus fleet.

“The Rapid service expansion and new Park & Ride facilities represent an important investment in Central Texas mobility and long-term connectivity,” said Travis County Commissioner and CapMetro Board Chair Jeffrey Travillion, “This service expansion strengthens transportation access for growing communities throughout eastern Travis County while providing a critical connection for commuters traveling from Manor.”

The agency says the Expo Center Park & Ride, located on Rapid 837 with 159 parking spaces, and Goodnight Ranch Park & Ride, located on Rapid 800 with 64 parking spaces, both provide convenient access to fast, frequent transit for local and regional commuters. As part of the service change, the Expo Center Park & Ride also serves existing routes 337, 18, 233 and Pickup Decker while the Goodnight Ranch Park & Ride also serves existing routes 318 and 333.

“Project Connect is not just about future transit investment,” said ATP Board Chair Veronica Castro de Barrera. “It’s about delivering meaningful, safe and reliable transit improvements for riders today. Project Connect has always been envisioned as a comprehensive transit expansion and today is a reminder that the program is delivering real results that should be celebrated and our partnerships and momentum are strong.”

CapMetro notes Rapid 800 and 837 also include 79 new stations with upgraded rider amenities, including improved stations with a lower roof and perforated panels to help protect against weather elements, digital signage to provide real-time updates and security cameras and lighting.

“With the opening of the Expo Center and Goodnight Ranch Park & Rides along with the expanded Rapid service, we’re continuing to deliver the kind of frequent, reliable transportation our region needs,” said CapMetro President and CEO Dottie Watkins. “These enhancements make it easier for more people to connect to jobs, education, healthcare and opportunities throughout East Austin while supporting a more sustainable future.”