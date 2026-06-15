Charlotte City Council adopts CATS FY27 budget, advances safety and security measures

The Charlotte City Council adopted the Charlotte Area Transit System's (CATS) fiscal year (FY) 2027 budget, a budget CATS notes advances safety and security of riders and employees. In addition, the budget also allots for funds to maintain facilities, buses and light-rail vehicles. The newly formed Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority (MPTA) also adopted this budget.

According to CATS, the FY27 budget includes investments in customer safety, fleet and facility maintenance, service improvements and advancement of major strategic projects. Council members and MPTA trustees authorized $225 million in capital investments and $314 million in operations, including an additional $10 million for continued Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department off-duty officer support, expanded fare enforcement and other security improvement measures. The FY27 budget includes no fare increases and no new fees for customers.

"Our community has made it clear that transit is essential to the region's future,” said CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle. “This budget advances that vision through investments in safety, service improvements and the infrastructure needed to support the growing Charlotte region.”

Highlights of the operating budget include:

Continued safety and security improvements across the transit system.

Expansion of microtransit service into new service zones.

More than 30,500 additional bus service hours, including 15-minute weekday service on routes 5, 7, 16 and 21 through the Better Bus initiative.

Expanded resources for special transportation Sservice to meet growing demand.

Increased investment in fleet, rail and facility maintenance to keep assets in a state of good repair.

The FY27 capital investments support major infrastructure and modernization projects, including:

Continued development of the South End Station and Hambright Park and Ride projects.

Safety, security and technology enhancements across the transit system.

Purchase of new buses and improvements to approximately 100 bus stops through the Better Bus initiative.

Advancement of the Red Line Commuter Rail and Silver Line Light Rail projects through 30% design and environmental review.