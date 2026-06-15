MA: Train service won’t match Boston 3 a.m. bar hours. Here’s the World Cup transit plan

Boston bars may be cleared to stay open until 3 a.m. for the World Cup — but public transit isn’t sticking around for “just one more.”

A temporary change in state law announced Monday allows bars to opt into 3 a.m. closing times this summer — a full hour past the usual 2 a.m. cutoff for alcohol sales, when most places are already shutting their doors.

The law allows Massachusetts cities and towns to opt into the later closings.

Boston and Somerville were among the first to opt in, allowing licensed establishments to extend hours and even designate certain outdoor areas for alcohol consumption.

The MBTA, however, will not be matching that extra hour. Its late‑night service is already stretched to accommodate the major transit operation required for the tournament — one that will reduce regular commuter rail service for five weeks, as the agency shifts resources to move tens of thousands of fans to and from Foxborough.

To transport up to 20,000 spectators per match, the T will run 14 express trains from South Station to Foxborough every 15 minutes on game days.

The T’s late‑night offerings will also vary. For the June 13 match — the only weekend game — the MBTA will run its first‑ever 24‑hour subway service, with trains running through Sunday morning.

After all other matches, subways and select bus routes will operate until 2 a.m., before reopening between 4:30 and 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, match‑day riders heading to Foxborough will face airport‑style procedures: with boarding queues along Summer Street, waits in Dewey Square and strict bag rules. Round‑trip tickets cost $80 via the mTicket app, and all passengers require a same‑day World Cup match ticket to board.

That effort has required extensive logistical plans and platform renovations at the stadium, all coming at a cost.

Throughout the tournament from June 8 to July 12, commuter rail lines for Fairmount, Fall River/ New Bedford, Fitchburg, Haverhill, Needham and Newburyport/ Rockport will see reduced schedules, canceled short‑turn trains or replacement shuttle buses.

Additional cuts will hit all lines terminating at South Station on match days and on Sunday, the day after the opener. Match days will affect the lines for Fairmount, Framingham/ Worcester, Franklin/ Foxboro, Greenbush, Kingston, Needham, Providence and Stoughton.

More detailed information about commuter rail service reductions is available here.

To offset the disruptions, the T will offer free commuter rail rides on Fridays this summer, half‑price monthly passes and other discounts. Ferry service and The RIDE will operate normally.

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