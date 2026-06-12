Innovative Mobility Initiative to award $6 million for non-MTA transit projects in New York

The Innovative Mobility Initiative will award $6 million in funding to non-MTA transit authorities to expand service offerings and support riders who face barriers to accessing traditional transit. This is done by funding the creation of new transit alternatives or technological products.

“Public transit that is safe, accessible and affordable will help grow our economy, protect our environment and improve quality of life for New Yorkers,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “The funding to these localities is part of our commitment to modernizing our transportation systems across New York to give riders more options and better service, which helps our local communities prosper.”

Locations receiving funding include:

Broome County : $288,000 is being awarded to the county for microtransit service to expand geographic coverage beyond the existing transit network.

: $288,000 is being awarded to the county for microtransit service to expand geographic coverage beyond the existing transit network. Lewis County : $376,000 is being awarded to the county to expand the Lewis County Public Transportation’s dial-a-ride program.

: $376,000 is being awarded to the county to expand the Lewis County Public Transportation’s dial-a-ride program. Oswego County : $1.1 million is being awarded to the county to offer microtransit options that will enhance overall transit services with upgrades and expansions to better serve county residents and improve service efficiency, capacity and accessibility.

: $1.1 million is being awarded to the county to offer microtransit options that will enhance overall transit services with upgrades and expansions to better serve county residents and improve service efficiency, capacity and accessibility. Lawrence County : $3.1 million is being awarded to the county to establish microtransit service to connect riders to existing public transit routes in Gouverneur and other population centers.

: $3.1 million is being awarded to the county to establish microtransit service to connect riders to existing public transit routes in Gouverneur and other population centers. Ulster County: $1.1 million is being awarded to the county to provide microtransit service to expand geographic coverage of public transportation to rural municipalities.

“With the investments Governor Hochul is making in public transit, New York State is making it easier and more efficient for all riders to get to where they need to go, with enhanced mobility alternatives,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “Providing equitable access to transportation for all is a core value as we make critical investments in transit and transportation alternatives for New Yorkers in every part of our great state.”