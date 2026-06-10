PA: Reading considers transit-oriented development plan for downtown

City Council held a public hearing on a comprehensive package of zoning and land development changes designed to encourage higher-density housing, mixed-use development and pedestrian-friendly design in Reading’s downtown.

During the hearing last week, city planning staff and consultants presented proposed zoning amendments that would create a new Transit-Oriented Development Overlay District, establish design standards for projects within the district and modernize the city’s off-street parking and loading requirements.

Simon Wangolo, city planning manager, said work on the overlay began in 2023 through a collaboration involving the city, Berks County, the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and other partners.

Consultant Pankaj Jobanputra of Simone Collins Landscape Architecture said the effort is intended to position the city for future investment while creating a more walkable downtown.

“We’re looking at how we can introduce more density, more development, pedestrian-oriented scale in the downtown area in anticipation of rail service returning to the city of Reading,” Jobanputra said.

Planners said the proposed overlay district would cover portions of the city’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods and encourage a mix of residential, commercial and institutional uses while promoting adaptive reuse of existing buildings and redevelopment of underutilized properties.

Under the proposal, permitted uses would include apartments, townhouses, mixed-use developments, restaurants, breweries, hotels, coworking spaces, offices and cultural venues.

Industrial uses, drive-thrus, self-storage facilities, surface parking lots and automotive sales would be prohibited within the overlay district.

Workforce housing is a significant component of the proposal. Developments with at least 30 residential units could qualify for incentives if at least 10% of units are designated as workforce housing.

Workforce housing is defined as housing affordable to households earning between 60% and 120% of area median income.

Officials said developers could receive incentives such as increased building height, higher density allowances and reductions in parking requirements for affordable housing projects.

The ordinance would also allow alternatives to on-site workforce housing in limited circumstances, including off-site units or contributions to a workforce housing fund managed by the Reading Housing Authority.

Jobanputra said the goal is to create a framework that attracts private investment while providing public benefits.

“What does the community get?” he asked during the presentation. “Workforce housing, public civic space, streetscape improvements and pedestrian-oriented improvements.”

The accompanying Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance amendments would establish design standards for buildings, streetscapes, landscaping, pedestrian connections and public spaces within the overlay district, he said. The standards are intended to create a consistent, walkable urban environment and support future transit-oriented development.

Council members generally expressed support for the concept.

Council President Donna Reed said Reading should prepare now rather than wait for the possible return of passenger rail service.

“The time is now,” she said. “You want to be proactive as opposed to reactive.”

Reed also said the city needs additional housing and should explore ways to reduce dependence on personal vehicles.

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura raised concerns about reducing parking requirements before public transportation becomes more reliable. She questioned a proposed provision that would allow developments within 700 feet of a transit stop to reduce required parking by up to 75%.

“I think that more people would not use their vehicle or get rid of it if there was reliable public transportation in the city of Reading, which we don’t have,” she said.

Ventura said insufficient parking could create hardships for residents who still rely on cars.

Aaron Gantz, vice president of economic development and strategy for the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, voiced support for the proposal.

Gantz said the overlay district would help prepare the city for future redevelopment opportunities around the proposed Franklin Street rail station while encouraging housing, business growth and adaptive reuse projects.

“From GRCA’s perspective, this work is ultimately about readiness,” Gantz said.

Following the discussion, planning officials presented a separate ordinance updating the city’s parking and loading regulations.

Wangolo said the revisions would modernize standards, improve site design and safety, and introduce requirements for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and bicycle accommodations.

No action was taken.

Council is expected to consider the three ordinances at its June 22 or July 13 regular meeting.

© 2026 the Reading Eagle (Reading, Pa.).

Visit readingeagle.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.