IA: MetroLINK invites community to celebrate America’s 250th with “Freedom to Go” campaign

Starting Monday, MetroLINK is rolling out a celebration of America's 250th anniversary, inviting Quad-Cities residents to experience the "Freedom to Go" through a series of patriotic-themed activities, giveaways and community experiences.

Leading the celebration are specially wrapped Metro buses that will begin traveling throughout the Quad-Cities this month. Featuring patriotic America 250 branding, the buses will transform public transportation into moving tributes to the nation's milestone anniversary while reinforcing the role transit plays in connecting people to opportunity, community and one another.

"Freedom means different things to different people, but access and mobility are at the heart of it," said Jennifer Hirsch, Chief of Staff of MetroLINK. "Every day, public transportation provides people the freedom to get to work, attend school, access healthcare, visit friends and family and experience everything our region has to offer. This campaign celebrates that idea while honoring America's 250th anniversary."

Throughout the campaign, MetroLINK drivers will proudly wear commemorative America 250 lapel pins, creating a visible reminder of the celebration across the transit system. Riders will also notice patriotic branding throughout MetroLINK facilities as the campaign comes to life.

At Centre Station, visitors can stop by a new America 250-themed selfie station designed to celebrate the connection between transportation, community and country. Riders and residents are encouraged to take photos, share them on social media and tag MetroLINK using #MetroQC250.

The Metro Stop Café in Centre Station will join the celebration with a lineup of limited-time patriotic drink specials, including:

Strawberry-Spangled Stopper

Red, White & Bus Blast

Freedom Fare Fizz

Patriot Pitstop Punch

Lifts & Liberty Lime

Each drink is inspired by the colors and spirit of America's 250th anniversary and will rotate throughout the summer celebration. Beginning the week of June 8, MetroLINK will also launch a series of commemorative sticker giveaways.

One thousand limited-edition America 250 sticker sheets will be distributed to riders while supplies last, creating opportunities for customers to participate in the celebration and collect a unique keepsake leading up to Independence Day. The "Freedom to Go" campaign is rooted in the idea that transportation is a modern expression of freedom, connecting people to jobs, education, healthcare, recreation and community.

The campaign also celebrates the drivers, riders and employees who help keep the region moving every day. For more information, follow MetroLINK on Facebook @MetroILQuadCities throughout the celebration using #MetroQC250.

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