TX: DART must connect sports venues wherever they land

As conversations continue regarding the future of the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars and the eventual transition away from the American Airlines Center, we must recognize that this moment is about far more than sports and entertainment venues. This is also a defining conversation about the future growth, mobility, economic development and identity of our region.

For decades, the American Airlines Center has served as a major anchor to the urban core of Dallas, generating economic activity, jobs, tourism and investment while being directly connected to our regional public transit system. The ability for fans, employees, residents and visitors to access games, concerts and events through public transit has been a critical component of that success.

As new proposals and developments emerge, it is essential that Dallas Area Rapid Transit remain a voice in those conversations.

Whether these future venues remain within the urban core or expand into other parts of North Texas, regional transit connectivity must be viewed not as an afterthought, but as foundational infrastructure.

While I recognize the impact that our current system will sustain by no longer utilizing the Victory Station at high-frequencies post 2031, I am pleased to see that both the Stars and Mavericks will remain within the DART service area.

This discussion around long-term transit planning also intersects with another important conversation: the future and role of Dallas City Hall and the surrounding civic core. As Dallas continues to evolve, we have an opportunity to think boldly about how government, entertainment, transportation, housing and economic development can work together to shape the next generation of our city.

As chair of DART, it has been my top priority to increase safety and security throughout our entire system, and we've recently made great strides, from overhauling more than 7,000 cameras to renewing our contract for more uniformed personnel on station platforms and train cars.

Our next task to achieve the highest level of security for our riders, operators and general public is "closing" the rail system — installing turnstiles and other access control measures.

One of the major hurdles to accomplishing this system-wide goal rests on the outcomes of our four stations within the central business district: West End, Akard, St. Paul and Pearl/Arts District.

One solution that will allow us to close the system and bring service to the current City Hall location is through a tunnel concept similar to a previously reported proposal called "D2."

Regardless of the structural outcome of the municipal building, I believe a transformational transit corridor connecting Deep Ellum, the Farmers Market, City Hall and the new convention center would do more than move people; it would reshape the downtown core by creating connectivity, driving economic vitality, supporting new development and building a vibrant urban center where residents, workers, visitors and businesses can thrive together. All while closing the system at the same time.

The current design of our system traversing east to west through the heart of downtown is looked down upon as the back-alley, while a newly activated underground plan with stops at established points-of-interest could serve as the gateway.

The decisions made over the coming years between private sports groups and public entities will influence development patterns and mobility for decades to come. That is why regional collaboration between cities, transportation agencies, business leaders, elected officials and private partners will be essential.

At DART, we stand ready to be a partner in those conversations. Public transportation is not simply about moving people from one place to another. It is about creating connected communities, expanding economic opportunity, supporting workforce access and ensuring that growth across North Texas remains accessible and sustainable for everyone.

I believe this moment presents an opportunity for our region to think comprehensively about the future we want to build together. Wherever these projects ultimately land, transit must remain part of the solution.

Randall Bryant is chair of the DART Board of Directors.

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