OH: Lorain County seeks $860K grant to fill Vermilion transit gap after Sandusky service ends

Lorain County commissioners approved a grant application Friday that would help provide public transportation service in Vermilion after a neighboring transit agency announced it could no longer serve the area.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize an application to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Workforce Mobility Partnership Program seeking $860,000 to establish mobility brokerage services and support transit operations in Vermilion and Vermilion Township.

The funding request comes after Sandusky Transit informed the city of Vermilion that it would no longer be able to provide transportation services for residents, according to Deputy County Administrator Karen Perkins.

Perkins told commissioners that Lorain County Transit has already begun providing some immediate assistance, including Dial-A-Ride and paratransit services for residents living in the Lorain County portion of Vermilion.

However, additional funding is needed to serve residents in the Erie County portion of the city and to provide transportation across county lines, she said.

Commissioner David Moore asked whether Sandusky Transit supported the transition. Perkins said it did and that county officials had obtained ridership and operational data from the agency. Perkins also said the city of Vermilion and local nonprofit organizations are helping provide matching funds needed to pursue state and federal grants.

“It’s kind of been our new way of being able to provide service to others who are asking for it,” Perkins said. “We’re always looking for that local match and the communities have stepped up and they’re saying, ‘Hey, we can help you with that.’

“So, it’s worked out pretty well so far.”

During the discussion, Moore also referenced ongoing efforts to improve regional transit connections between Lorain and Cuyahoga counties. Perkins said the county previously sought grant funding that would have allowed a transit route extension to North Ridgeville and potentially a connection with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority at the county line.

If awarded, the ODOT funding would help Lorain County Transit continue and expand transportation options for Vermilion residents affected by the loss of Sandusky Transit service.

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