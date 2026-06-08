King County Metro partners with Throne Labs to add restrooms at Aurora Village and Burien transit centers

Riders have new, accessible, secure restroom facilities at Aurora Village and Burien, Wash., transit centers as part of a pilot project with Throne Labs.

The restrooms are accessible for people using mobility devices and available 24/7 at these locations by using an app, text message or tap card.

King County Metro developed this regional pilot with Throne Labs, the Seattle Department of Transportation and Pierce Transit to trial a new approach to providing safe, clean and reliably accessible public restrooms.

The new restrooms measure 7-feet wide by 8-feet long and replace the previous plastic portable toilets that had been in place since January 2024. With the new units, Throne manages access, accountability for appropriate use, routine cleaning and maintenance. The units are climate controlled, with more than 21 sensors to detect smoke, usage and supply levels and send an alert if there are security concerns.

Riders who want to use the restrooms can enter them by using a text, app or tap card. Here’s how it works:

Customers will scan the QR Code posted on the restroom to automatically generate a text message for access. An access code will be sent to the customer’s phone in the preferred language the customer identifies.

The customer then textes the word ‘Throne’ with the unit number to receive an access code.

The customer then uses the Throne Bathroom Network app to find restrooms in the network and open the door.

According to King County Metro, for people who do not have a phone, a tap card can be obtained from Behavioral Health staff who are on-site throughout the week. If Behavioral Health staff are not on site, King County Metro’s Transit Security Officers who are on site 24/7 at each location can tap someone in.

King County Metro notes it will monitor and evaluate usage, customer satisfaction, accessibility and safety as part of the pilot project.